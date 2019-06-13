GOP operative burns down ‘Team Trump’ for standing by their ‘treasonous’ boss after his ‘disgusting’ ABC interview

In a bitterly harsh column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson trashed what he called “Team Trump” for standing by and saying nothing as Donald Trump opened the door for foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Under the blunt headline of “Every Member of Team Trump Is Now Enabling Treason,” Wilson excoriated the president and all the president’s people after the bombshell ABC interview.

“Trump proved Wednesday exactly what we’ve known about him for quite some time—he combines treachery, stupidity, and villainy in equal measure. After his disgusting performance in the Oval Office on Wednesday, I’d call Trump a political whore for foreign powers, but that would give whores a bad name,” he wrote, adding, “This is nothing new. Let’s not forget, Trump requested this kind of help in 2016. It wasn’t a joke. It wasn’t ‘Trump being Trump.’ It was Trump on live television soliciting Russian intelligence service help in defeating Hillary.”

According to Wilson, we already know how Trump’s White House staff, congressional enablers and Fox New cheerleaders will react to the president comments.

“Not a goddamned thing,” he wrote. “A few Republicans in the Senate will—ever so briefly—furrow their brows. Some will issue anodyne comments that if you squint and look really closely could be vaguely suggestive of something in the general vicinity of an elliptical criticism of Trump’s invitation to foreign governments to fuck us.”

“In the House, the Clown Caucus will run around with their dicks out, as per normal, and bleat about Jim Comey or Chris Steele or Bruce Ohr or Peter Strzok or whatever imaginary Deep State conspiracy they’re trying to froth into existence today. They’ll race to Fox shows like Bonfire of the Hannity to bellow about witch hunts and reap millions from the boob donors on their email lists,” he added.

“Trump’s ichor, his slimy amorality, his reek of greed and treason is an insult to the work, legacy, and memory of the men of both political parties who put America before their own egos, their own political fortunes,” he wrote before dropping a sad truth.

“On Wednesday, Trump confirmed for the world that the oath of office is like every other oath he’s ever sworn, every wedding vow and promise he’s made, and every contract he’s ever signed. Trump views it—and us—as purely contingent, solely about his personal (and now) political benefit,” he concluded. “It holds up only so long as he’s getting laid or getting paid.”

You can read the whole thing here (subscription required).