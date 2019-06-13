Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP operative burns down ‘Team Trump’ for standing by their ‘treasonous’ boss after his ‘disgusting’ ABC interview

Published

1 min ago

on

In a bitterly harsh column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson trashed what he called “Team Trump” for standing by and saying nothing as Donald Trump opened the door for foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Under the blunt headline of “Every Member of Team Trump Is Now Enabling Treason,” Wilson excoriated the president and all the president’s people after the bombshell ABC interview.

“Trump proved Wednesday exactly what we’ve known about him for quite some time—he combines treachery, stupidity, and villainy in equal measure. After his disgusting performance in the Oval Office on Wednesday, I’d call Trump a political whore for foreign powers, but that would give whores a bad name,” he wrote, adding, “This is nothing new. Let’s not forget, Trump requested this kind of help in 2016. It wasn’t a joke. It wasn’t ‘Trump being Trump.’ It was Trump on live television soliciting Russian intelligence service help in defeating Hillary.”

According to Wilson, we already know how Trump’s White House staff, congressional enablers and Fox New cheerleaders will react to the president comments.

“Not a goddamned thing,” he wrote. “A few Republicans in the Senate will—ever so briefly—furrow their brows. Some will issue anodyne comments that if you squint and look really closely could be vaguely suggestive of something in the general vicinity of an elliptical criticism of Trump’s invitation to foreign governments to fuck us.”

“In the House, the Clown Caucus will run around with their dicks out, as per normal, and bleat about Jim Comey or Chris Steele or Bruce Ohr or Peter Strzok or whatever imaginary Deep State conspiracy they’re trying to froth into existence today. They’ll race to Fox shows like Bonfire of the Hannity to bellow about witch hunts and reap millions from the boob donors on their email lists,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s ichor, his slimy amorality, his reek of greed and treason is an insult to the work, legacy, and memory of the men of both political parties who put America before their own egos, their own political fortunes,” he wrote before dropping a sad truth.

“On Wednesday, Trump confirmed for the world that the oath of office is like every other oath he’s ever sworn, every wedding vow and promise he’s made, and every contract he’s ever signed. Trump views it—and us—as purely contingent, solely about his personal (and now) political benefit,” he concluded. “It holds up only so long as he’s getting laid or getting paid.”

You can read the whole thing here (subscription required).

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signals pardon for Michael Flynn — and insists impeachment is not ‘permissable’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Many across the nation were stunned Wednesday evening when ABC News released video of their interview showing President Donald Trump declaring he absolutely would accept illegal information from a foreign power – specifically, even a hostile foreign power including Russia – which would be against the law.

Just twelve hours later in an early Thursday morning Twitter rant, the President of the United States continued his blatant disregard for the law, by publicly signaling a pardon for convicted felon Mike Flynn, Trump's disgraced former National Security Advisor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Great lawyer!’ Trump praises Michael Flynn’s new Mueller-hating attorney — a frequent Fox News guest

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump praised his disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn's new attorney -- a staunch critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and a Trump campaign adviser, agreed to cooperate with Mueller as part of a guilty plea for lying to FBI investigators about his discussions of sanctions with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration.

He recently fired his attorneys, as he awaits sentencing, and hired former prosecutor Sidney Powell -- a frequent Fox News guest who has described Mueller's team as "creeps on a mission" and urged Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 4 ways the GOP’s star witness just undermined Trump’s bogus talking points about the Russia investigation

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Andrew McCarthy has been an aggressive defender of President Donald Trump against the charges brought up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Fox News and elsewhere. In fact, the former federal prosecutor has been such a fierce advocate for Trump and a purveyor of the right wing’s talking points that Republicans called him before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to testify.

But before the committee and under penalty of perjury, McCarthy actually contradicted several of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, as both John Amato and Kyle Cheney pointed out.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.—David Cay Johnston

TAKE A LOOK
close-link