GOP poll claims Trump is winning — after bizarrely expecting 91 percent of 2020 voters to be over 55
On Friday, a new poll from GOP-affiliated Spry Strategies gave President Donald Trump some seemingly great news in North Carolina. The survey, conducted from May 25 to June 1, showed Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden 11 points. Such a development would be incredibly surprising, given that Hillary Clinton held Trump to a 3.5-point margin in 2016.
As it turns out, however, the poll has a fairly significant flaw. According to the crosstabs, 70 percent of the respondents were age 65, and another 21 percent were age 55-64. In fact, only 9 of the 730 people polled were under the age of 34.
While it is true that senior citizens, who in recent years have skewed conservative, vote more reliably than younger people, an electorate that consists of 91 percent people over 55 is transparently ridiculous — particularly considering that presidential elections tend to be banner years for youth voter turnout.
There is little other data to support Spry Strategies’ assessment of the race. Morning Consult shows that as of May, Trump’s approval in North Carolina is underwater 4 points. It is not impossible for presidents to overcome a deficit in approval or favorability, but the idea the president would be in double digits in the state is highly unlikely.
Trump super PAC in chaos over lackluster fundraising and excessive spending on ‘stupid things’: CNN
According to a report from CNN, a super PAC closely aligned with President Donald Trump is in turmoil, with GOP operatives and donors complaining that little money is coming in and what is coming in is being wasted on fancy dinners and worthless projects.
CNN reports that Donald Trump's flagship super PAC, America First Action, is under scrutiny over expenditures and it's inability to raise funds like some other conservative political action committees.
"There's the $33,000 spent last year on a single event at the Prime Rib, a swanky DC steakhouse, the $120,000 paid to two firms tied to former Milwaukee sheriff (and Trump super-fan) David Clarke, and the more than $460,000 spent over two years at Trump-owned properties," the report states.
2020 presidential candidate Seth Moulton reminds Joe Biden of another position he may want to retract
After 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden bowed to pressure and announced he no longer supports the anti-choice Hyde Amendment, Rep. Seth Moulton on Friday applauded Biden for reversing his position and said he should do the same for the Iraq invasion he voted for as a senator in 2002.
"Bravo to Joe Biden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment," tweeted Moulton, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. "It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people."