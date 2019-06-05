GOP senators ‘furious’ over Mexico tariffs after Trump officials couldn’t answer their basic questions: CNN
CNN reporter Lauren Fox reported on Wednesday that aides to Republican Senators are “furious” with President Donald Trump over his latest efforts to ramp up a trade war with Mexico — and they only got more angry after coming out of a meeting with White House officials.
Even though the White House arranged a meeting with GOP lawmakers this week to calm their nerves about the president’s impending tariffs on Mexican goods, the meeting seems to have had the opposite of its intended effect.
“Republican members and aides that I spoke to out of that meeting were furious about the president’s tariffs, and also the fact that those White House and [Department of] Justice officials who they sent yesterday couldn’t really answer basic questions about how the president’s tariff policy would actually be implemented by Monday,” Fox explained to CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “That makes it very hard for Republican senators to decide how and whether they are going to act.”
Fox then said that Republican Senators’ message to the White House about tariffs on Mexico right now is “just don’t do it.”
“You are talking about a lot of members who have farmers back home, who have industry workers back home, and there is a lot fear that these tariffs could have a big effect on their reelections,” she said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
GOP senators ‘furious’ over Mexico tariffs after Trump officials couldn’t answer their basic questions: CNN
CNN reporter Lauren Fox reported on Wednesday that aides to Republican Senators are "furious" with President Donald Trump over his latest efforts to ramp up a trade war with Mexico -- and they only got more angry after coming out of a meeting with White House officials.
Even though the White House arranged a meeting with GOP lawmakers this week to calm their nerves about the president's impending tariffs on Mexican goods, the meeting seems to have had the opposite of its intended effect.
"Republican members and aides that I spoke to out of that meeting were furious about the president's tariffs, and also the fact that those White House and [Department of] Justice officials who they sent yesterday couldn't really answer basic questions about how the president's tariff policy would actually be implemented by Monday," Fox explained to CNN's Poppy Harlow. "That makes it very hard for Republican senators to decide how and whether they are going to act."
CNN
Autoworker says Trump’s tariffs humiliate the US on the world stage: ‘It makes us look awful’
President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Mexico are proving divisive in auto industry — and many auto workers are frustrated that they are casualties of the president's ignorance on trade.
Sean Crawford, a GM worker who just moved to Flint, Michigan to take a new job after plant closures forced him out of his previous one, told CNN that he was worried not just about the economic impact of the tariffs, but the political impact on the U.S. image abroad.
"It makes us look awful in the eyes of the world," said Crawford. "And quite honestly, I'm ashamed.'
Trump already raised tariffs on China last year in an attempt to boost U.S. manufacturers, which economists broadly agree is a counterproductive method and could cost the overall economy billions of dollars. His new tariffs on Mexico are less about economics than politics — they are meant to force Mexico to do more to block Central American migrants from crossing the U.S. border.
CNN
Michael Wolff: Steve Bannon has knowledge of Trump’s crimes — and obstruction of justice
On Tuesday, Michael Wolff, the author of the White House exposé Fire and Fury, told CNN's John Berman that he believes President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and presidential strategist Steve Bannon is privy to the crimes he has committed through his family business — and to his obstruction of justice against the Russia investigation.
"You wrote a great deal about Steve Bannon," said Berman. "He is your main avenue, it's fair to say?"
"I call him my Virgil lesson, as in a descent into hell," said Wolff, noting that the two of them are still very close and have a complicated relationship, even after he left the White House.