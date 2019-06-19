Fox News’ Hannity has to stop and remind Trump to use anti-FBI propaganda in the middle of an interview

The president seemed to short-circuit in his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday.

President Donald Trump began speaking about the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, repeating “no collusion, no obstruction.” He then went off on a tangent about the dossier from Christopher Steele and whether or not he was spied on as a candidate in 2016.

“If they spied on my campaign and they may have, it will be one of the great revelations in history of this country,” Trump told Hannity. “I will tell you, it’s going to be very interesting, I think we are going to find out. Can you imagine if it were the other way around and I spied on President Obama’s campaign? Can you imagine what the repercussions would be? Or I spied on cricket Hillary’s campaign. Can you imagine with the repercussions would be?”

That’s when Hannity stepped in and reminded the president that he wasn’t being consistent with the right-wing propaganda.

“Let me ask you specifically, I want to stay on this topic because I think the abuse of power is dangerous,” Hannity began. “You addressed it last night. Your campaign was spied on. In October 2016, Hillary’s dossier, bought and paid for Russian dossier paid for by her and the money she controlled that was funneled through a law firm that hired a research group that hired a foreign national.”

Hannity answered his own question in his statement: hiring someone who hired a foreign person is not the same as an entire government hacking an election to undermine the United States.

