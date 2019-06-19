Fox News’ Hannity has to stop and remind Trump to use anti-FBI propaganda in the middle of an interview
The president seemed to short-circuit in his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday.
President Donald Trump began speaking about the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, repeating “no collusion, no obstruction.” He then went off on a tangent about the dossier from Christopher Steele and whether or not he was spied on as a candidate in 2016.
“If they spied on my campaign and they may have, it will be one of the great revelations in history of this country,” Trump told Hannity. “I will tell you, it’s going to be very interesting, I think we are going to find out. Can you imagine if it were the other way around and I spied on President Obama’s campaign? Can you imagine what the repercussions would be? Or I spied on cricket Hillary’s campaign. Can you imagine with the repercussions would be?”
That’s when Hannity stepped in and reminded the president that he wasn’t being consistent with the right-wing propaganda.
“Let me ask you specifically, I want to stay on this topic because I think the abuse of power is dangerous,” Hannity began. “You addressed it last night. Your campaign was spied on. In October 2016, Hillary’s dossier, bought and paid for Russian dossier paid for by her and the money she controlled that was funneled through a law firm that hired a research group that hired a foreign national.”
Hannity answered his own question in his statement: hiring someone who hired a foreign person is not the same as an entire government hacking an election to undermine the United States.
Pentagon gives senators classified briefing on UFOs reported by the Navy
While it might sound like something out of "The X-Files," Navy pilots have been seeing UFOs, and U.S. Senators now want to know what's happening.
According to Politico, three more senators met with Pentagon officials for a classified briefing Wednesday about encounters pilots are having with unidentified aircraft. It seems the Pentagon is getting more and more requests by officials with high clearances to figure out what's happening.
The crafts are, at their most basic, nothing more than "unidentified aircraft," and while it isn't likely they're little green men, there are some senators who might have concerns about whether these UFOs are actually a foreign adversary.
Tucker Carlson: If America is so racist, why is Cory Booker a senator?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has made no secret of his contempt for multiculturalism, even going so far as to suggest that diversity is not our "strength."
At the same time, however, he firmly believes that America is not a racist country, and has no reason to give reparations to the descendants of enslaved Africans. The proof? New Jersey elected a black senator!
"Sen. Cory Booker made a guest appearance at the [reparations] hearing. He claimed that the same country that has made him one of the most powerful figures in the land, is in fact incorrigibly racist," said Carlson. He played a clip of Booker saying, "We as a nation have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with racism and white supremacy that has tainted this country's founding and continues to persist in those deep racial disparities and inequalities today."
Wall Street Journal issues blistering op-ed asking Trump what the point is of a second term
In a blistering op-ed, the Wall Street Journal is asking President Donald Trump what the point of a second term is since he hasn't done anything in his first term.
During his rally in Orlando Tuesday, Trump repeated the same tired lines and same tired policies from 2016. The "Promises Made, Promises Kept" slogan shown over the crowd, yet the supporters didn't understand the irony.
"The most striking fact of his speech was how backward looking it was," the editorial board said. "Every incumbent needs to remind voters of his record, Mr. Trump more than most because the media are so hostile."