Hatch Act hearing erupts in chaos as House Republicans fume over threat to subpoena Kellyanne Conway
A House Oversight Committee hearing erupted in chaos after Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) angrily defended Kellyanne Conway from allegations that she broke federal law by advocating for GOP candidates during TV appearances.
The independent Office of Special Counsel sent the Trump administration a letter earlier this month detailing Conway’s “numerous violations” of the Hatch Act, which forbids most executive branch employees from using their positions for political advocacy, and recommended her firing by the White House.
“Mr. Chairman, this subpoena, one, is not necessary,” Meadows told committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD). “Quite frankly it is not following the law. I can tell you that what we have here is a political spectacle. We’re talking about keeping politics out of government. This subpoena is nothing more than a political spectacle. We are better than this, Mr. Chairman.”
Meadows warned that removing Conway for what the special counsel found to be repeated violations of federal law would violate the rights of legislators — who are not bound by the Hatch Act.
“If we’re going to have the same standard, let me just tell you, there is ethical complaints about every single member of Congress that does some kind of TV hit here in the Capitol where they start to talk about it,” Meadows said. “Mr. Swalwell, Mr. Schiff, if we’re going to use the same standard, they’re violating the very rules of the House.”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) then inaccurately claimed that Democrats had opened their House Oversight duties by targeting President Donald Trump.
“This is one more example of the Democrats’ obsession going after this president,” Jordan said. “You got to go back, remember how this committee started this Congress? Who was the first announced witness of the entire 116th Congress, who was it? Michael Cohen.”
“First big hearing, who do they bring in front of the committee and Congress?” he added. “Who do they bring in front of the Congress? A guy that’s a convicted liar who sits in prison today, first big hearing.”
Cummings told the Ohio Republican he was out of order, and Jordan angrily denied it and asked for his time to be reset.
“No, I don’t freeze my time, I have to yield time to you, I am not doing that,” Jordan said. “Are you asking me to yield time?”
Cummings reminded lawmakers their first hearing was nearly a month earlier on drug prices, and Jordan tried to split rhetorical hairs by saying Cohen’s hearing was announced earlier, even though it occurred weeks later.
“Don’t be funny with the words,” Cummings chided him, and Jordan smirked and insisted he wasn’t. “Don’t put it out there, things that are not accurate. That’s not accurate.”
Jordan asked if the chairman regretted announcing Cohen first, and Cummings muttered in disgust.
“Oh, god,” Cummings said.
The committee later voted to subpoena testimony from Conway over objections by the GOP minority.
GOP’s Jim Jordan gets shut down after raging at Trump appointee who called for Kellyanne Conway’s firing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday got absolutely shut down by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after he interrupted the testimony of Henry Kerner, whom President Donald Trump appointed to lead the Office of Special Counsel.
During his opening statement ahead of Kerner's testimony, Jordan bitterly complained about the way conservatives are purportedly "censored" on social media and he said Kerner's recommendation that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be removed from office for repeated Hatch Act violations was an effort to "silence" an effective surrogate for President Donald Trump.
Trump lashes out at US women’s soccer player for refusing to visit the White House
President Donald Trump lashed out at a U.S. women's national soccer team who has publicly criticized him.
Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who joined former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest during the National Anthem, strongly denied that she would accept the president's invitation to visit the White House if her squad wins the Women’s World Cup now underway.
“I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight Magazine, saying she doubted Trump would risk inviting them. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”
Trump has canceled visits by other championship teams, such as this year’s Philadelphia Eagles, after most of the players vowed to decline the invitation.
Damning new details emerge on letter Trump drafted that explicitly linked Comey’s firing to Russia probe
The latest report from journalist Murray Waas in the New York Review of Books offers damning new details about a letter that President Donald Trump drafted that explicitly linked the firing of former FBI Director James Comey to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Waas, who claims that he has personally examined the draft, reports that the original draft of Trump's letter justifying Comey's dismissal made it plain that he was displeased with the FBI for investigating whether the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in the election.