HBO ‘Real Time’ guest Dan Savage rains hell on Alabama conservatives backing Roy Moore: ‘They love this alleged child rapist’
During the”Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” columnist and commentator Dan Savage had nothing good to say about former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore making another run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, and flat out called the Republican an “alleged child rapist.”
Asked by host Bill Maher about Moore’s chances of securing the nomination, Savage shot back, “He’s likely to get the nomination because the Republican base is odious and hateful and he’s then going to lose the election again.”
Asked if former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going to jump in and save Republicans the embarrassment of being saddled with Moore, GOP strategist Liz Mair jumped in to say that there was another potential candidate that the GOP establishment was lining up behind — but that she couldn’t remember his name which led Savage to ridicule his chances.
She then added, “All the polling data that I have seen shows that Alabama Republicans are down with doing this a second time.”
“They put him on the state Supreme Court over and over,” Savage interrupted. “They love this alleged child rapist.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Noam Chomsky: The real election meddling isn’t coming from Russia
Alan MacLeod interviewed Noam Chomsky via Skype on March 13, 2018, for MacLeod’s new book Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent. They discussed the origins of the classic work of media criticism (co-authored with Edward Herman) Manufacturing Consent, the role of that book’s “propaganda model” today, Google and Facebook, Donald Trump and Russia, fake news and Syria. This is a lightly edited transcript.
2020 Election
Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day" analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump's boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base -- and then disabused the president of the notion.
At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn't need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, "I think my base is so strong, I'm not sure I have to do that."
According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.
"Donald Trump doesn't need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected," Avlon smirked as he began. "He said 'I think my base is so strong, I don't think I have to do that,' and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he's governed."
2020 Election
Voters believe American is in a steep decline — and almost half blame Trump: WSJ
According to a summation of a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, the WSJ reveals that Americans have grown increasingly pessimistic that the country's problems can be turned around due to the toxic atmosphere in Washington D.D. -- with Donald Trump fingered as the main culprit.
"Americans have little faith the U.S. political system can address long-term challenges and are skeptical the nation remains committed to foundational tenets such as the free market, majority rule, and tolerance," the Journal begins before adding, "The results come just ahead of the nation’s 243rd birthday and as partisan divisions grow. President Trump’s tenure has been marked by extraordinary clashes with Congress and the courts on his proposed border wall, trade, budgeting, and congressional oversight."