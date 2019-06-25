‘He should be hospitalized’: Internet stunned after Trump goes off on completely incoherent Mt Rushmore rant

President Donald Trump was asked on Tuesday whether his face should appear on Mount Rushmore along with other major American presidents.

“If I answer that question yes, I will end up with such bad publicity,” Trump told The Hill, before pivoting to an incoherent rant about fireworks.

The president’s rambling shocked many people on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

something is wrong in his brain — cindy mugnani (@cmugnani) June 25, 2019

Incoherent babble….the trademark of @realDonaldTrump ADVERTISEMENT — EAS (@ellescott1) June 25, 2019

Dementia is real. — Sarah Nixon (@sarahsmile68) June 25, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

WTF I read that over and over. Makes NO sense — Leila (@LeilaSmale) June 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

How can anybody ever read transcripts from trump interviews and still think he is fit to be president? It's mind blowing. — Cheryl Begy (@clbegy) June 25, 2019

This man is incoherent. It’s an embarrassment to this nation. ADVERTISEMENT — Jim (@LabrieJim) June 25, 2019

He should be hospitalized. He’s clearly not well. — Patrik Otter (@Potter721029) June 25, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

This something to be noted for the neurologist — Donna Perrelet (@PerreletDonna) June 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Other people, however, were upset at The Hill for asking Trump the question in the first place.

Okay, the answer is standard word slaw, but seriously, who asks this? pic.twitter.com/2Njb8z5hJo — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill asked trump if he should be on Mt Rushmore and Politico threw a goodbye party for Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Inside the beltway rags doing their best to show the world what pathetic kiss-asses they are. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 25, 2019

Why is this even a question one would ask him? Please stop putting ideas in his head. He’s crazy enough to begin with. ADVERTISEMENT — She’s Come Undone (@swadylady) June 25, 2019