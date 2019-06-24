Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the single most disturbing revelation in the leaked Trump administration vetting documents

Published

38 mins ago

on

- Commentary

The chaos that characterized the incoming Trump administration in late 2016 and early 2017 is vividly illustrated in a bombshell report by Axios, which has obtained an abundance of leaked vetting documents from the transition to the Trump administration. And the documents offer insights on everyone from Gen. David Petraeus to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The document on Petraeus shows the general in a positive light. Petraeus was considered for two different positions: secretary of state and national security adviser. But there was a red flag with Petraeus: the vetting document states, “Petraeus is opposed to torture” — which speaks well of him but evidently, was considered problematic by the transition team.

With Mick Mulvaney, Axios reports, there were a number of red flags — one of which is Mulvaney saying that President Donald Trump “is not a very good person.” Nonetheless, Mulvaney went on to serve in the Trump administration in various capacities and is presently acting White House chief of staff.

One of the red flags with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the one-time petroleum executive’s ties to Russia. “Tillerson’s Russia ties go deep,” the vetting document on him reads. Regardless, Tillerson was confirmed as secretary of state, but Trump later fired him and insulted him on Twitter.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was considered for secretary of state during the transition period, but according to Axios’ report, Trump’s transition team “was so worried about Rudy Giuliani” that it put together a 25-page document on him titled “Rudy Giuliani Business Ties Research Dossier.” Giuliani’s “foreign entanglements,” according to Axios, were a major concern.

The vetting documents for Kobach, who was considered for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by the transition team, illustrate his racism. Kobach was a prominent “birther” during Barack Obama’s presidency — that is, someone who promoted the racist conspiracy theory that Obama wasn’t really a U.S. citizen. And in Kobach’s vetting documents, “white supremacy” is listed as a potential problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was considered for White House press secretary, but the red flag with her was, “Ingraham said people should wear diapers instead of sharing bathrooms with transgender people.” The position eventually went to Sean Spicer.

Axios obtained vetting documents for many others as well, including Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, National Security Adviser John Bolton and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the single most disturbing revelation in the leaked Trump administration vetting documents

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

The chaos that characterized the incoming Trump administration in late 2016 and early 2017 is vividly illustrated in a bombshell report by Axios, which has obtained an abundance of leaked vetting documents from the transition to the Trump administration. And the documents offer insights on everyone from Gen. David Petraeus to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The document on Petraeus shows the general in a positive light. Petraeus was considered for two different positions: secretary of state and national security adviser. But there was a red flag with Petraeus: the vetting document states, “Petraeus is opposed to torture” — which speaks well of him but evidently, was considered problematic by the transition team.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has a ‘savior’ complex — and that’s why he’s causing chaos: Yale psychiatrist

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Writing in the New York Times Monday, former national security adviser Susan Rice wondered how the U.S. came to the brink of war with Iran, after President Trump approved and then cancelled air strikes in the span of ten minutes.

"How on earth did we find ourselves 10 minutes from an idiotic war without the president having weighed the consequences?" Rice asks.

"As a former national security adviser who has participated in many decisions about whether and when to use force, I am more certain than ever that our national security decision-making process is dangerously dysfunctional," she adds.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain lashes out at ‘feminists’ after liberal writer calls her marriage ‘creepy’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Meghan McCain lashed out at a liberal writer who flagged T-shirts sold on the right-wing website run by her husband.

"The View" co-host objected to The Nation's Joan Walsh drawing attention to T-shirts reading "Kamala Harris is a cop" on The Federalist website run by McCain's husband Ben Domenech, and the conservative commentator didn't like it.

But wait, @MeghanMcCain's husband @bdomenech is selling these t-shirts? Are they doing it because they support Kamala? Or they're just being trolls and gremlins? Whoa, I'm gonna really look into this because...it seems super dirty but please please tell me if I'm wrong about it. https://t.co/HcZIGo5cJI

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Raw Story is investing in progressive journalism. Ad-free memberships support original reporting. Help us make a difference.

Learn why we're trying to limit ads.
close-link