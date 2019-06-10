Here’s why the Republican chairwoman thinks it’ll be hard for Trump to win Michigan again
On Monday, MLive reported that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel admitted at a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club that President Donald Trump will have a hard time repeating his stunning 2016 victory in Michigan.
The reason? Republicans no longer control the election system there — and it’s now too easy for people to vote.
“Michigan is going to be competitive, it’s going to be harder,” said McDaniel. “You did same-day registration and you have a Democrat governor. It’s going to be a more difficult state.”
Trump himself has predicted that it will be “much easier” for him to win Michigan the second time. But McDaniel, whose grandfather George Romney served as the governor of the state, and who herself chaired the Michigan Republican Party prior to taking the reins of the RNC, is under no illusions that Trump will cruise to another victory there.
During the 2016 election, Michigan was controlled by a GOP trifecta. Now, newly-elected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have busied themselves implementing the state’s new voter-approved election reforms, allowing same-day voting, independent redistricting, and restoring the straight-ticket voting option. Whitmer has also promised to “roll out the red carpet” for Democratic presidential candidates, doing everything she can to boost their campaign events.
Trump is also polling poorly in the state, particularly in the wake of the tariffs on China that have harmed the state’s economy.
McDaniel added that “we’re up for the challenge” and she could still deliver a win for Trump because Michigan is a “flyover state” where Republicans can connect with disaffected voters.
