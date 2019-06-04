Hope Hicks agrees to turns over documents to House committee as White House insists on defying subpoenas
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks has agreed to turn over some documents to House Democrats — despite White House orders to disobey congressional subpoenas.
The White House instructed Hicks, who stayed on with President Donald Trump after the campaign, and former aide Annie Donaldson not to turn over records in response to subpoenas issued last month, reported Politico.
But Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Hicks had turned over some of the requested documents.
Judiciary Committee chairman Nadler says White House instructed former aides Hope Hicks* and Annie Donaldson not to turn over records in response to subpoenas issued last month. Hicks did agree to turn over some documents related to her time on the campaign.
— Jared Halpern (@JaredHalpern) June 4, 2019