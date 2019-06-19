Hope Hicks denied under oath knowing about Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks on Wednesday denied under oath knowing anything about the hush-money scheme set up by former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen to pay off President Donald Trump’s former mistresses.

“Hicks told lawmakers today that she did not have knowledge during 2016 campaign of hush-money payments made in run-up to election,” reports CNN’s Manu Raju. “Also she wouldn’t discuss what she learned about those payments during her time at White House because of immunity claims.”

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to making an illegal contribution to the Trump campaign in the form of hush-money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen’s guilty plea also directly implicated the president, as it stated that he made these illegal contributions “at the direction of” Trump.