Hope Hicks refused to answer 155 questions posed by Democratic lawmakers– here are the key ones

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report at USA Today, former White House Communications official Hope Hicks refused to answer 155 questions posed to her by Congressional lawmakers when she appeared in a closed-door appearance earlier this week.

Accompanied by a White House attorney who continually raised objections, Democratic lawmakers bitterly complained about the former aide’s obstructionism on questions as simple as where her office was located in the White House.

According to transcripts from her appearance, “did not answer any questions regarding Trump’s effort to have White House Counsel Don McGahn remove the special counsel, the resignation of former National Security Advisory Michael Flynn and Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey. She also did not answer a question about the president creating a statement in response to press coverage of a June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower. Top Trump officials, including the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., had a meeting with Russians offering dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton,” USA Today reports.

After being asked to read excerpts from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump administration, Hicks refused to confirm or dispute any characterizations contained in it, the transcripts show.

At one point Hicks was asked if an account describing her as trying to “throw herself between the reporters and the President” in order to stop an interview Trump was having with the New York Times in which he attacked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation was correct, however her White House attorney objected — and her questioner was force to move on.

You can read more here.

