Hope Hicks told Congress that Trump was ‘serious’ about accepting foreign help: Jerry Nadler

Published

12 mins ago

on

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks told Congress on Wednesday that President Donald Trump really does welcome foreign assistance to help him win elections, according to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

In a statement released Thursday, Nadler revealed that “Ms. Hicks made clear that she understood the President to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections” and “she also made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI.”

Nadler then put Hicks’s testimony in the broader context of Trump telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last week that he would welcome the help of a foreign government who came to him and offered him dirt on a political opponent.

“The President’s willingness to again welcome prohibited foreign assistance, now with a full understanding that the law prohibits it, is indeed shocking,” Nadler said. “The President may be willing to discard the lessons of the Mueller Report, but we are not. With the 2020 election looming, we must act immediately to respond to the ongoing foreign threats we face, as well as the President’s apparent willingness to accept them.”

Read the whole statement at this link.

