House Judiciary chairman privately urges Nancy Pelosi to let him move forward with impeachment: report
On Thursday, CNN reported that House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has privately been urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to let him open an impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.
“Publicly, Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman, has been cautious, not going as far as calling for an impeachment inquiry, but privately, it’s a different story,” CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju told Wolf Blitzer. “Quietly, he has been lobbying for an impeachment probe, and made that case directly to Nancy Pelosi in multiple private meetings, including one earlier this week with a key chairman.”
Raju reported that Nadler told Pelosi “that this would add weight to the legal argument in court and a fight with the Trump Administration over a range of issues over a subpoena, he believes it will help his case in court.” He reportedly also added that a formal impeachment investigation would “centralize” all of the disparate Trump investigations under his committee, and obviate House rules that prevent members from accusing the president of having committed crimes.
“Nancy Pelosi is resisting opening impeachment probes,” added Raju. “She says, reportedly, the president should go to prison instead of being impeached.” He also reported that House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is not yet on board, because it could potentially transfer the investigations he is conducting into Trump to Nadler’s committee.
Raju said that Nadler “has been careful in advocating the view of the committee, but he doesn’t want to throw Pelosi under the bus … so Nadler is facing these dueling tensions.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘There is no question’ the Flynn voicemail reveals the president obstructed justice: CNN legal analyst
On Thursday, a voicemail clip of President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd appearing to acknowledge the president's obstruction of the Russia probe was released. Although this conduct was already known through former special counsel Robert Mueller's report, the audio recording is a damning piece of evidence against Trump that is now in the public eye.
CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson told Wolf Blitzer that the voicemail looks very bad for the president.
"Do you think this represents solid evidence of obstruction?" asked Blitzer.
CNN
Voicemail from Trump attorney reveals possible obstruction of justice: CNN
A voicemail is being released that reveals one of the examples of obstruction of justice.
The voicemail came from John Dowd, President Donald Trump's attorney and was to Michael Flynn's lawyers.
Thursday, Flynn fired his lawyers, which prompted some to wonder if this was an indication that he was going to either make a deal or change his legal strategy entirely.
Dowd asks for a "heads up" if Flynn's lawyers intend to hand over any information to give Dowd a "heads up."
Dowd says in the voicemail that they should remember what all they said they were working for on the Trump team. He reminded the lawyers how the president "feels" about Flynn.
CNN
Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn't parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.
"You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is," she said.