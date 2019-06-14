’How did all of this happen?’: Former GOP strategist Nicolle Wallace wonders why Trump’s team is so incompetent

President Donald Trump’s communications mistakes this week have called into question his overall re-election strategy, a former Republican strategist explained on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was a top GOP strategist, who served as White House communications director during the George W. Bush administration.

On Friday’s “Deadline: White House,” Wallace wondered aloud about the strategy behind Trump’s off-the-rails ABC News Interview.

“I want to ask all of you about the wisdom of doing a network interview. How did all of this happen? she asked.

Her panel openly revolted at her question.

“Do more. Why would you question the wisdom?” said journalist Jonathan Swan. “What are you doing? Are you sabotaging everyone?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there should be more of them, they’re great,” the journalist added.

Betsy Woodruff, of The Daily Beast, said, “I agree 100 percent.”

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Elliot Williams also agreed.

“Keep talking,” Williams joked. “He’s giving lawyers lots of work and I have a lot of colleagues that I think would enjoy seeing the president talk more because it’s — he is getting himself, he ought to get himself in trouble every time he opens his mouth. We’ll talk about the campaign finance stuff later but this was a treasure trove that he opened up in the interview yesterday, stepping up to future offenses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So keep talking, man. Keep going. Talk to the reporters,” Williams counseled.

Watch: