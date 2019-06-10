Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

“I am going to slit your throat,” Patton repeatedly shouted, according to police.

Investigators said the 33-year-old Patton, who lives in Salem, became angry after seeing portions of the home painted in rainbow colors as a show of support for one resident’s daughter, who is lesbian.

Patton caused $750 in damage to the home, police said.

He was charged with first-degree property damage with motivation by discrimination, one count of trespassing with motivation by discrimination and burglary.