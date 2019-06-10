Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

“I am going to slit your throat,” Patton repeatedly shouted, according to police.

Investigators said the 33-year-old Patton, who lives in Salem, became angry after seeing portions of the home painted in rainbow colors as a show of support for one resident’s daughter, who is lesbian.

Patton caused $750 in damage to the home, police said.

He was charged with first-degree property damage with motivation by discrimination, one count of trespassing with motivation by discrimination and burglary.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nadler calls off criminal contempt for Barr after DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller files

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced that he is calling off an effort to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress after the Department of Justice agreed to give Congress key information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nadler put out a statement Monday saying that the DOJ "Has agreed to begin... opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether the president and others obstructed justice."

Nadler then said that, given the DOJ's newfound cooperation with the House Judiciary Committee, he would "hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now" and give the department ample time to comply with the committee's requests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American Airlines cancels hundreds of 737 Max flights a day all the way through September

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Sunday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling 737 Max 8 flights through September, affecting some 115 flights per day.

The move comes after American already suspended use of the embattled aircraft through August, at a reported financial loss to the carrier of $350 million.

737 Max jets were grounded after deadly crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, reportedly attributed to failures with the aircraft's unique anti-stall system that pitched the nose of the planes down.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]