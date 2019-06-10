Impeachment-backing Republican Justin Amash quits House Freedom Caucus — after they condemned him

On Monday, congressional reporter Haley Byrd reported that Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) has stepped down from the far-right House Freedom Caucus, the powerful conservative/libertarian faction of the Republican Party that holds sway over much of the party’s financial policymaking:

Rep. Justin Amash tells me he stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus and the HFC board tonight. “I have the highest regard for them, and they’re my close friends,” Amash said. “I didn’t want to be a further distraction for the group.” — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 11, 2019

Amash, known for his staunch libertarian ideology, was one of the original cohorts of the Tea Party wave of 2010, and one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus. In recent months, however, a rift has grown between him and the rest of the party as he has increasingly condemned President Donald Trump — and more recently, came out in favor of impeachment for the conduct described in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Recently, the Freedom Caucus moved to condemn Amash over his anti-Trump rhetoric, further raising tension between him and his colleagues.