Internet crushes ‘delusional’ Bill Barr for comparing his job to hitting the beaches of Normandy on D-Day

44 mins ago

Responding to a speech given by Bill Barr, who said coming back to the Justice Department reminded him of hitting the beaches on D-Day, Twitter users lit up President Donald Trump’s Attorney General over the highly inappropriate analogy.

“As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot,” Barr said in his speech which drew the ire of commenters when the video was posted.

As one Twitter user commented, “The galling arrogance of Barr comparing his bureaucratic expansion of executive branch power to the deeds of heroes who died fighting Nazis puts him on par with his boss.”

A sampling below:

Eleven things Nancy Pelosi gets wrong about impeachment

17 mins ago

June 8, 2019

At one point, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reluctance to pursue impeachment could certainly be defended as both politically and constitutionally prudent, even if President Trump had clearly committed impeachable offenses. Waiting for Robert Mueller's final report (even in redacted form) before moving forward was a defensible, deliberative position.

But that time is gone, and Pelosi’s position no longer makes any coherent sense. "Trump deserves impeachment — so let’s defeat him at the ballot box" is not a sound argument, especially from an institutionalist perspective. There's also no guarantee it will work, as Adam Jentleson, former chief deputy to Sen. Harry Reid, points out at GQ: Remember how Democrats cleverly chose not to fight for Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, relying on defeating Trump in 2016 instead?

Here’s how Democrats can turn Trump’s trade war against him — and boot him from the Oval Office

35 mins ago

June 8, 2019

President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Mexico may be shelved for the time being, but his trade war is very much still in full swing — and according to data from Goldman Sachs, the Chinese tariffs are now starting to push up consumer prices on everything from furniture to appliances to auto parts, hitting Americans in their pocketbooks.

While all of this is terrible news for the country, it could be good news for Democrats' election prospects, writes Neil Irwin of The New York Times' "The Upshot." In fact, he argues, it gives them an unprecedented opportunity to unite the center-left and populist left on free trade — an issue about which they are generally at odds.

