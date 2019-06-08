Internet crushes ‘delusional’ Bill Barr for comparing his job to hitting the beaches of Normandy on D-Day

Responding to a speech given by Bill Barr, who said coming back to the Justice Department reminded him of hitting the beaches on D-Day, Twitter users lit up President Donald Trump’s Attorney General over the highly inappropriate analogy.

“As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot,” Barr said in his speech which drew the ire of commenters when the video was posted.

As one Twitter user commented, “The galling arrogance of Barr comparing his bureaucratic expansion of executive branch power to the deeds of heroes who died fighting Nazis puts him on par with his boss.”

AG Barr: “As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot.” pic.twitter.com/D36xU0uYSj — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2019

It is incomprehensible that anyone would be so morally degraded as to suggest legally unfounded manipulations to provide cover for criminals is somehow comparable to the heroism of the bravest defenders of human freedom & dignity. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) June 8, 2019

Smug ego maniac who avoids the physical exercise that might clear his head, reminds me of another prominent Republican. — Bradley Clayton Barth (@BarthBradley) June 8, 2019

Maybe he should ask Mueller how a real battlefield compares to one without any guns. — Elizabeth Cumer (@ElizabethCumer) June 8, 2019

Yeah, just like that. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 8, 2019

The galling arrogance of Barr comparing his bureaucratic expansion of executive branch power to the deeds of heroes who died fighting Nazis puts him on par with his boss. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 8, 2019

They boarded the planes late on the night of June 5th; by the time most (I believe all) of them had landed in France in places like Sainte-Mère-Église (to which I have been, including the museum there), it had crossed over into June 6th. — Michael Rowand (@mrowand) June 8, 2019

What? The? Fuck? Seriously, what the fuck is wrong with these people? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 8, 2019

I’ve been toying with the idea that Barr is a bit of a narcissist, too. He’s so sure of his extremist stances. — Ru UtherPendragon (@WollowUr) June 8, 2019

Going out on a limb here and saying no, it felt nothing like that and I can’t believe you actually said that out loud. In words. In public. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 8, 2019