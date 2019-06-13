Quantcast
Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Time’s up girl, bye!’

Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.

On Thursday, investigators in the government watchdog office described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The recommendation specifically noted that Conway  — one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal and avid defenders — should be removed from the federal payroll.

Twitter users quickly piled on — as you can see below:

Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter after he informs her she repeatedly broke the law

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday snapped at a reporter after he asked her for comment on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's conclusion that she has repeatedly broken the law.

CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers reports that he asked Conway if she had any reaction to the report on her repeated violations of the Hatch Act that bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

Kellyanne Conway should be removed from White House for violating federal law: Special Counsel

The office of special counsel found Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act -- and recommended her removal from federal service.

Investigators described Conway, a senior White House adviser, as a "repeat offender" of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The special counsel's office found Conway violated the law during two separate television appearances, where she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race.

