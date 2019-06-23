Internet destroys ‘opposite of a journalist’ Chuck Todd over his ‘vapid’ Trump interview

While NBC might be happy with the ratings it got from a highly-touted interview with Donald Trump conducted by Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, the reviews of the NBC political director’s performance were bad. Really bad.

Focusing on Todd’s inability, or lack of desire, to push-back on any of the president’s claims — including particularly egregious claims Trump made about detaining immigrant children at the border that the president blamed on Barack Obama, — one Twitter commenter called what Todd does for a living the “opposite” of journalism.

Particularly brutal was an assessment by NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen who tweeted: “Just watched @chucktodd ‘interview’ the president about kids and the border. I don’t what that was. But it was not public discourse. Nothing to do with eliciting information, or accountability, or where do you stand? It was like feeding English sentences into a wood chipper.”

That was one of the nicer ones — see below:

Trump: Obama ate some of these children with his bare hands.

Chuck Todd: Let’s move on to taxes. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 23, 2019

Just watched @chucktodd "interview" the president about kids and the border. I don't what that was. But it was not public discourse. Nothing to do with eliciting information, or accountability, or where do you stand? It was like feeding English sentences into a wood chipper. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 23, 2019

Chuck Todd interviewing Donald Trump is literally the opposite of a journalist interviewing the opposite of a president — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 23, 2019

he could say he inherited the planet of Jupiter, you don't have to shrug and repeat it — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 23, 2019

CHUCK TODD: thoughts on Medicare for All? TRUMP: I am the real BTK. TODD: let's move to tariffs. Are they working? TRUMP: my trail of victims? Longer than any other killer. I was the best serial killer. TODD: it's Pride Month. How do you answer LGBT criticism? — sonic's orthodontist (@jesseltaylor) June 23, 2019

Reading these MTP excerpts, and Chuck Todd's model of interviewing seems to consist of not listening to anything the subject says — sonic's orthodontist (@jesseltaylor) June 23, 2019

*falsely tells Do better, @MeetThePress. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 23, 2019

AOC: Concentration camps!

Chuck Todd: HOW DARE SHE

Trump: It's Obama's fault

Chuck Todd: Cool, yeah, so tell me about Trump Tower Pyongyang's progress. https://t.co/4cRfNeVpJh — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) June 23, 2019

This, as @MeetThePress And @chucktodd fail to point out here, is a huge fucking lie https://t.co/m5dDY82IIu — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 23, 2019

Chuck Todd is like Pence but with a goatee and more willingness to kiss trump’s ass. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 23, 2019

October 2020 Chuck Todd: Democrats allege that the kill farms where you convert immigrants into glue is going too far. Your comments. Trump: Its the best glue very strong glue if crooked Hillary won we wouldn't have glue at all Todd: Indeed. Moving on to taxes… — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 23, 2019

"the political debate" chuck todd is a monster who should be sent to the hague with the rest of them https://t.co/YFQAQQihie — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) June 23, 2019