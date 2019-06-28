Internet gets in last shots at Sarah Sanders as she tweets she’s leaving the White House today with her ‘head held high’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out her goodbye to the nation on Friday morning, saying she will be walking “out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high.”

The controversial spokesperson for Donald Trump, who admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller that she lied to the press to cover up for the president, is reportedly headed back to Arkansas where she is mulling running for governor — a position her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.

After Sanders tweeted, “Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high. It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You’re the best…Thank you!” commenters got in their parting comments about Sanders — unless she sticks around on Twitter to defend the president for free.

You can read a sampling below:

Today I'll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high. It's been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You're the best…Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6H0uyMRtFX — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2019

The Good Lord won't get within a mile of her after what she's done. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 28, 2019

I hope you get destroyed in your election — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 28, 2019

When was your last press briefing again? — Josh Fischel (@OhFischel) June 28, 2019

History will not be kind to you. — Angulargyrus (@angulargyrus) June 28, 2019

You should be leaving in handcuffs. — Brad T. Snyder (@bradtsnyder) June 28, 2019

Good riddance. Your time in the role has been a stain on the Executive Branch that will be hard to remove. — tullymox ❄️ (@tullymox) June 28, 2019

Walk of shame! — Patrick Heide (@otohp) June 28, 2019

I look forward to not knowing who you are again — DJ (@Union_Sports_) June 28, 2019

I mean, to be fair, she *might* edge out the dog murderer — Willfer (@fernmayne) June 28, 2019

Had you left it at “Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary,” this tweet would have garnered exponentially more “likes.” But you just had to keep writing. — John Olore (@john_olore) June 28, 2019

Keep walking girl — Kavita Nair (@KavitaNair70) June 28, 2019

Accused Rapist's Liar will look real bangin' on the ole resume. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 28, 2019

Don’t let the door hit you — ES (@EIStrell) June 28, 2019

One last lie for the road. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 28, 2019