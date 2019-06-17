Iowa Republican backtracks after hinting Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) hinted that Kellyanne Conway may be on her way out of the White House for violating federal law.

The Iowa Republican was asked to comment on findings by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that Conway had repeatedly violated the Hatch Act by promoting political campaigns during public TV appearances as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

“Obviously there has been a commission that has decided that’s not appropriate, so she is being removed from that position,” Ernst told WHO-TV. “We certainly want to be working towards the good of all Americans. Obviously, she wants to support the president’s initiatives. She is an adviser — or was an adviser — but she used her position differently.”

A spokeswoman for the senator said afterward that Ernst misspoke by suggesting Conway was leaving the White House.