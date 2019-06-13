‘It is a crime!’ Fox’s Shep Smith brutally shames Trump for welcoming foreign interference in 2020

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday read President Donald Trump the riot act for his decision to welcome foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Smith began by playing a clip of the president saying he’d “want to hear” a foreign government that brought him damaging information on his opponent in the 2020 presidential election.

“It is interference,” Smith said, describing what Trump was advocating. “And a candidate accepting anything of value from a foreign entity is a crime.”

Smith then noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he believed that the president made a “mistake” in welcoming foreign interference in American elections, but Smith wasn’t buying that excuse.

“The president has made similar comments before and he’s doubled down today,” Smith said. “During the 2016 campaign, he said he hoped Russia would find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, and he praised WikiLeaks for publishing stolen DNC documents.”

