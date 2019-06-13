‘It is a crime!’ Fox’s Shep Smith brutally shames Trump for welcoming foreign interference in 2020
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday read President Donald Trump the riot act for his decision to welcome foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Smith began by playing a clip of the president saying he’d “want to hear” a foreign government that brought him damaging information on his opponent in the 2020 presidential election.
“It is interference,” Smith said, describing what Trump was advocating. “And a candidate accepting anything of value from a foreign entity is a crime.”
Smith then noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he believed that the president made a “mistake” in welcoming foreign interference in American elections, but Smith wasn’t buying that excuse.
“The president has made similar comments before and he’s doubled down today,” Smith said. “During the 2016 campaign, he said he hoped Russia would find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, and he praised WikiLeaks for publishing stolen DNC documents.”
‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.
Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.