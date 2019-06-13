Quantcast
GOP former FEC chair drops a hammer on Trump’s ‘shocking’ decision to welcome foreign help in 2020

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s declaration that he would accept assistance from foreign governments to help win the 2020 election was harshly condemned on Thursday by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission.

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter has told NBC News that Trump’s decision to declare himself open for business from foreign governments will create a frenzy among foreign intelligence services who are aiming to interfere in the 2020 election.

“The President’s statement demonstrates a shocking lack of concern about the harm of foreign interference in American elections,” Potter said. “By indicating his willingness to consider accepting opposition research from foreigners, President Trump is opening the door even wider to foreign meddling in the 2020 election, and demonstrating that he has learned nothing from 2016.”

Although many GOP lawmakers have expressed reservations about the president welcoming foreign help in 2020, most of them have kept quiet for fear of angering his base of supporters.

Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House

37 mins ago

June 13, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump announced.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job," Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.

"I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139263781144596486

2 hours ago

June 13, 2019

Could tax breaks to special interest groups actually die this year?

2 hours ago

June 13, 2019

The United States government is handing over taxpayer dollars to big pharmaceutical companies, oil and gas companies, banks and even Boeing, but these subsidies might disappear if Congress has it's way.

According to a Bloomberg report, the one thing both parties agree on is forking over federal dollars to subsidize multi-billion-dollar industries.

The government gives tax breaks to Americans who build greener homes or the "cash for clunkers" program was a subsidy for Americans. However, at least six corporations are scoring over $1 billion in cash from American taxpayers. But at a time when Republicans are struggling to remain deficit hawks while approving tax cuts to the rich, there are questions where cuts could come from. Democrats have long argued that the government has no business subsidizing billion-dollar industries.

