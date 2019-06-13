GOP former FEC chair drops a hammer on Trump’s ‘shocking’ decision to welcome foreign help in 2020

President Donald Trump’s declaration that he would accept assistance from foreign governments to help win the 2020 election was harshly condemned on Thursday by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission.

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter has told NBC News that Trump’s decision to declare himself open for business from foreign governments will create a frenzy among foreign intelligence services who are aiming to interfere in the 2020 election.

“The President’s statement demonstrates a shocking lack of concern about the harm of foreign interference in American elections,” Potter said. “By indicating his willingness to consider accepting opposition research from foreigners, President Trump is opening the door even wider to foreign meddling in the 2020 election, and demonstrating that he has learned nothing from 2016.”

Although many GOP lawmakers have expressed reservations about the president welcoming foreign help in 2020, most of them have kept quiet for fear of angering his base of supporters.