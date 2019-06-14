Quantcast
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made up to $135 million in outside money last year: documents

5 mins ago

Ivanka Trump raked in $4 million from her father’s Washington, D.C., hotel last year.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser also made at least $1 million from
her own line of branded apparel, jewelry and other merchandise, which is down at least $5 million the previous year, reported Bloomberg.

The White House released the legally mandated financial disclosure forms Friday, although they have not yet been approved by the White House counsel’s office or reviewed by the Office of Government Ethics.

The 37-year-old Trump and her husband Jared Kushner earned between $28.8 million and $135.1 million in outside income while working as unpaid senior advisers to her father, according to the documents.

Kushner, 38, disclosed that he owed at least $27 million and as much as $135 million in debt, the same figures as last year.

Ivanka Trump listed assets and income worth between $187.6 million and $786.3 million, the document shows, but did not disclose a value for her now-defunct fashion brands, which she valued at $50 million the year before.

White House sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ photo of Trump ‘molesting’ US flag to celebrate Flag Day

31 mins ago

June 14, 2019

The White House celebrated Flag Day by tweeting out a photo of President Donald Trump pawing an American flag -- and social media users were disturbed and disgusted.

The holiday, which marks the adoption of the flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, falls each year on Trump's birthday.

The official government account tweeted out a photo of the president hugging a flag on the ad-festooned stage at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump delivered a lengthy and profane rant against his political enemies.

Business conditions plunge to lows not seen since start of the Great Recession: Morgan Stanley

34 mins ago

June 14, 2019

President Donald Trump is counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in the 2020 presidential election, but new data from investment bank Morgan Stanley is raising serious questions about how much longer the economy will benefit the president.

Market Watch reports that Morgan Stanley's latest Business Conditions Index shows that business conditions rapidly fell over the last month, which was also the period where Trump began to further ratchet up his trade wars.

