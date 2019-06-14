Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made up to $135 million in outside money last year: documents

Ivanka Trump raked in $4 million from her father’s Washington, D.C., hotel last year.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser also made at least $1 million from

her own line of branded apparel, jewelry and other merchandise, which is down at least $5 million the previous year, reported Bloomberg.

The White House released the legally mandated financial disclosure forms Friday, although they have not yet been approved by the White House counsel’s office or reviewed by the Office of Government Ethics.

The 37-year-old Trump and her husband Jared Kushner earned between $28.8 million and $135.1 million in outside income while working as unpaid senior advisers to her father, according to the documents.

Kushner, 38, disclosed that he owed at least $27 million and as much as $135 million in debt, the same figures as last year.

Ivanka Trump listed assets and income worth between $187.6 million and $786.3 million, the document shows, but did not disclose a value for her now-defunct fashion brands, which she valued at $50 million the year before.