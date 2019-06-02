Jared Kushner can’t distance himself on birtherism: MSNBC slams Trump’s son-in-law
During an interview, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, refused to talk about the racist birtherism scandal that has plagued the president since his campaign announcement. It was enough for the Sunday MSNBC panel to roll their collective eyes in disgust.
“Does not being involved mean that you can’t make a statement as to whether or not the idea of birtherism was a racist thing?” wondered host Kasie Hunt.
“I’m frankly really surprised Jared Kushner didn’t come out and disavow birtherism. And to say it wasn’t something he was involved in — sure, he wasn’t personally advancing birtherism, but he was helping run his father-in-law’s campaign,” said Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, noting the 2015 campaign was founded on the birther conspiracy. “Remember it wasn’t well into the 2016 campaign when President Trump, himself, admitted that Barack Obama was born here in the United States. So it’s difficult for Kushner to really distance himself from birtherism. The fact that he can’t say, ‘birtherism is wrong, racist.’ It shows the extent to which he is willing to cover up for the troubles of his father-in-law.”
National Urban League President Marc Morial agreed, saying that for the Trumps “blood is thicker than water.”
“I don’t think he will criticize his father-in-law,” he went on. “Birtherism was racist. It was hateful. It was despicable. But it was also intellectually dishonest. So it’s important. People say, is a person a racist? I like to ask the question, was it a racist statement? Were the actions racist?”
Morial noted that to question the historic presidency in the way the right-wing did, was “really a political, cheap political move and that move was racist.” But Kushner will never admit it.
Watch the full discussion below:
Breaking Banner
Washington Post columnist tells special counsel what should be next
Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne explained in a Washington Post op-ed that special counsel Robert Mueller may have walked away from his job at the Justice Department, but his work isn't quite done yet.
"It’s honorable of you to act as if you are part of a process that’s on the level. But there is nothing by-the-book in how President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr have responded to your findings about Russian interference in the 2016 election or your evidence about Trump’s obstruction of justice," Dionne wrote in a Sunday op-ed.
American financial system is ‘not doing enough’ to protect US from banking cyber attacks: Fed Chair
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed the one thing that keeps him up at night is the possibility of a cyber-attack that could bring the American economy to its knees.
In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," Powell said that there are some protections in place but they're not doing enough.
"The banks we supervise are required to have plans in place and state of the art, you know, technology," he told CBS newsman Scott Pelley. "I would say for cyber risk though, I’ve never felt a time when I -- when I think we’re doing enough."
"I have the sense that I just hit on the thing that keeps you up at night," Pelley said.
Trump’s Fed Chair admits economy has slowed under his presidency
During an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the economy has slowed a little under President Donald Trump's leadership.
Trump, who brags about economic success nearly as much as he attacks people, claims the economy has never been better and all of the achievements are his doing. If that is the case, the examples of slowing must be his as well.
"Generally speaking, the U.S. economy is coming off a very strong year last year," he told CBS's Scott Pelley. "We had growth, just a touch higher than 3 percent. We have high levels of employment, low levels of unemployment, wages are moving up. Consumer confidence is high; business confidence is high. We've seen a bit of a slowing, but I would say the principal risks to our economy now seem to be coming from slower growth in China and Europe, and also risk events, such as Brexit."