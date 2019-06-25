Quantcast
Jerry Falwell, Jr blasted as ‘un-Christian prat’ after trying to defend Donald Trump in battle with Southern Baptist ethics chief

Published

1 min ago

on

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. was ripped online for attempting to rationalize President Donald Trump’s detention camps for children.

Dr. Russell Moore, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, posted on Twitter an Associated Press story on the “perilous conditions” at a Texas Border Patrol station holding 300 children.

“The reports of the conditions for migrant children at the border should shock all of our consciences. Those created in the image of God should be treated with dignity and compassion, especially those seeking refuge from violence back home. We can do better than this,” Moore wrote.

Falwell, who is a major Trump supporter despite whispers of blackmail involving Michael Cohen, a pool boy and compromising photos, lashed out at Moore.

“Who are you Dr. Moore? Have you ever made a payroll? Have you ever built an organization of any type from scratch? What gives you authority to speak on any issue?” Falwell asked. ” I’m being serious. You’re nothing but an employee- a bureaucrat.”

Falwell, Jr. likely does know who Dr. Moore is, in May he went on a paranoid rant about Moore and “the SBC deep state regime trying to subvert the will of the church members.”

Once again, Falwell, Jr. was ridiculed for his analysis.

Here is some of what people were saying about the Liberty University president:

