Jerry Falwell, Jr blasted as ‘un-Christian prat’ after trying to defend Donald Trump in battle with Southern Baptist ethics chief

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. was ripped online for attempting to rationalize President Donald Trump’s detention camps for children.

Dr. Russell Moore, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, posted on Twitter an Associated Press story on the “perilous conditions” at a Texas Border Patrol station holding 300 children.

“The reports of the conditions for migrant children at the border should shock all of our consciences. Those created in the image of God should be treated with dignity and compassion, especially those seeking refuge from violence back home. We can do better than this,” Moore wrote.

Falwell, who is a major Trump supporter despite whispers of blackmail involving Michael Cohen, a pool boy and compromising photos, lashed out at Moore.

“Who are you Dr. Moore? Have you ever made a payroll? Have you ever built an organization of any type from scratch? What gives you authority to speak on any issue?” Falwell asked. ” I’m being serious. You’re nothing but an employee- a bureaucrat.”

Falwell, Jr. likely does know who Dr. Moore is, in May he went on a paranoid rant about Moore and “the SBC deep state regime trying to subvert the will of the church members.”

Once again, Falwell, Jr. was ridiculed for his analysis.

Here is some of what people were saying about the Liberty University president:

"Jacking up the price of admission to Liberty University to cover the lost cash from paying off the pool boy" is not "building an organization from scratch," Jerry — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 25, 2019

He's a Christian theologian and ethicist. He's exactly the kind of person who should be speaking to this kind of moral atrocity. The real question is why do you think making a payroll & building an organization is relevant at all to treating all people with basic human dignity? — Caleb Stallings (@CalebStallings_) June 25, 2019

Given that I have built my business up from scratch and not just made payroll but supervised tens of millions of dollars of TV production, I believe by @JerryFalwellJr logic I have the authority to say he's an un-Christian prat who inherited everything from his daddy. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) June 25, 2019

blessed are the pool boys, for they have the login to the accounting software — Ryan Kekeris (@post911world) June 25, 2019

Engaging in petty insult? Ad hominem attack? How much lower can you sink, Mr. Falwell? You continue to debase yourself, Liberty University, and the name Falwell almost every time you open your mouth. — Dave Miller (@davemiller7) June 25, 2019

I know one thing @drmoore doesn't have. A pool boy. pic.twitter.com/RYyRcqEihD — Christopher Marshburn (@TideNTN) June 25, 2019

Gentlemen, gentlemen! Let’s remember the words of Matthew 6:9: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man, his wife and their pool boy to enter the kingdom of God.” — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) June 25, 2019

Coming up at 11, Man who thinks Jesus is white and left a fortune by his equally insane father is questioning moral compasses. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 25, 2019

I'd like to hear more about making payroll – how does that better enhance our understanding of spiritual ethics? Because I run payroll every two weeks but my HR Manual doesn't say anything about crimes against humanity — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) June 25, 2019

Look, son. Best not to call folks out for being idle moochers given your daddy did all the work. — John Stoehr's Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) June 25, 2019

He’s someone who wouldn’t rape a woman because of her dignity and worth as an image bearer of God. Not just because she’s “not his type.” — Daniel Atkins (@jdanielatkins) June 25, 2019

"Have you ever inherited an organization your father built from scratch?" You are nothing but an entitled heir to a politicized faux Christian empire and one day, we will finally take away your TAX-EXEMPT status. — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 25, 2019

Most Americans are employees. Should most Americans be silent about the republic they live in? Should most Americans be silent about how Jesus wants us to treat one another? I think not. — Nathan Empsall (@NathanEmpsall) June 25, 2019

Who is Dr. Moore? Someone who obeys the Biblical demand that the foreigner and refugee be treated with respect. You, Mr. Falwell, need to repent and believe the Gospel. — TM (@tjm585) June 25, 2019

That's really convenient that he's a bureaucrat, he's talking about how government bureaucrats are brutalizing children on the border in our name. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) June 25, 2019

He's someone who's shown he's an actual Christian, in his deeds as well as his words. I can understand why that would be so confusing to you. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 25, 2019

Cabaña boy — Backstorymom1 (@Backstorymom1) June 25, 2019

"Business Secrets of the Apostles" — ☭🕷️🐬The Antifada🐬🕷️☭ (@the_antifada) June 25, 2019

BITCH YOUR DAD LEFT YOU A UNIVERSITY LIKE IT WAS A FUCKING KIA DEALERSHIP! — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) June 25, 2019

Who are YOU, Jerry? What does making a payroll or building an organization from scratch have to do with how we should treat children? Be careful, lest you find a millstone attached to your neck for the treatment you support of children, many of whom come from Christian families. — Joshua Toy Sto-Ray 4 (@joshuaray) June 25, 2019

Jer, how does it feel to be the face of nepotism? — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 25, 2019

How did Jesus treat children — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) June 25, 2019

Satan's Ratio — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 25, 2019

"Speak not for the most vulnerable lest ye have made a payroll." https://t.co/LZXWP2xng4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 25, 2019

Did Jesus ever meet a payroll? https://t.co/z3Bz0OOo4j — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 25, 2019

"Why did Falwell and his wife invite a 21-year-old hotel pool boy to travel with them on multiple occasions, and then put up seven figures for him to open up a hostel in Miami Beach that Politico described as a 'cesspool of vice'?"https://t.co/x0ZElNZIX7 https://t.co/5CSe4xA4En — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 25, 2019

Once again this person disgraces himself. What does this snarky aside have to do with @drmoore's concern for the conditions immigrant children face at border facilities? Is there a decent person alive who doesn't think they shouldn't be detained in safe, sanitary conditions? https://t.co/elbI28s2Re — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 25, 2019

You don’t really *get* the Bible, do you? https://t.co/mpretefO9Y — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 25, 2019

Stop looking to this man for moral guidance people. Just stop. https://t.co/YrVKv9PCE8 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 25, 2019

This is what counts for a Christian leader these days. https://t.co/JGQLEndxFv — Johnny Danger (@K_NoiseWaterMD) June 25, 2019

Guys, what if Jerry falwell just doesn't know who Russell Moore is? Maybe somebody could introduce them and Dr. Moore could tell him about Jesus and the gospel. https://t.co/wj0RYYcsb7 — Derek Rishmawy (@DZRishmawy) June 25, 2019

I am a border hawk (and have definitely paid for it in my mentions), which I mention only because it feels like necessary prelude to pointing out that this man is an ongoing embarrassment to evangelical Christianity. He is not fit to carry Russell Moore's shoes. https://t.co/Cul9S9Tr3H — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) June 25, 2019