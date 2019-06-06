Jerry Falwell Jr neuters himself after facing backlash for demanding pastor ‘grow a pair’ over Trump visit

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted and deleted a crude insult to another pastor.

The president of Liberty University was angered by David Platt, pastor of the McLean Bible Church, who clarified details of a visit by President Donald Trump during last Sunday’s services, reported Relevant Magazine.

Platt explained afterward that he was called backstage during the service and told Trump was on his way, and would arrive in a matter of minutes, and would like for the congregation to pray for him.

He explained that the religious gesture wasn’t intended to be a political endorsement, and that apparently outraged Falwell — a vocal Trump supporter.

“Sorry to be crude but pastors like [David Platt] need to grow a pair,” Falwell tweeted. “Just saying.”

The tweet upset some of his Twitter followers, and Falwell insisted he shouldn’t be held to the same standards as a minister, despite heading one of the largest Christian schools in the world.

“While I am proud to be a conservative Christian,” he tweeted, “my job is to keep LU successful academically, financially and in athletics.”

Falwell eventually caved to pressure and took down the “grow a pair” tweet.