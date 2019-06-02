Jim Jordan shouts at Bob Mueller in ABC interview: ‘When did you know that there was no conspiracy?’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday demanded an investigation into the FBI’s investigation of Russian election attacks in 2016.
During an interview with ABC News, Jordan increased his volume when he began talking about former special counsel Robert Mueller.
“This is something I want to ask Bob Mueller if he actually comes and testifies,” Jordan explained. “Did you explore the dossier? They took the dossier to the secret court, didn’t tell the court the Clinton campaign paid for the document, didn’t tell the court the guy who wrote it, Christopher Steele, had told the FBI he was desperate to stop Trump!”
“When did you know that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia?” Jordan demanded to know of Mueller. “That was after putting [an agent] next to George Papadopoulos, that was after using the dossier to spy on the Trump campaign via Carter Page!”
“You don’t know that he reached that conclusion early [in the investigation],” ABC host George Stephanopoulos observed.
“How long did it take Bob Mueller with 19 lawyers, most of them were Democrats who are out to get the president!” Jordan shouted. “How long did it take him to figure that out?”
How a dark-money scam created Alabama’s hard-right legislature — and the abortion ban
Mike Hubbard’s money-laundering scheme turned Alabama deep red in 2010. He may go to prison, but the damage is done
As the 2010 elections neared, Mike Hubbard had a huge dream and an even bigger dilemma. The chairman of Alabama’s Republican Party wanted to end the Democrats’ 136-year hammerlock over the state legislature. If Hubbard could surf an anti-Barack Obama wave and capture control of Montgomery, he thought, it would be the most “monumental public achievement” in Alabama’s modern political history.
Chinese brutally taunt Trump over his failing trade war: He has ‘not made America great again’
According to a report at Business Insider, the Chinese government claims it has made its last offer on a trade agreement with the U.S., while at the same time ridiculing President Donald Trump for being on the losing end of the trade war he began.
"On Sunday, a senior Chinese official made a series of statements outlining the Chinese government's terms for negotiation and pushed back on the United States' use of pressure to force concessions," the report begins before stating that Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, issued a statement saying, "During the consultations, China has overcome many difficulties and put forward pragmatic solutions. However, the U.S. has backtracked, and when you give them an inch, they want a yard."
Pompeo: US is prepared to talk to Iran ‘with no preconditions’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday his country was ready to talk with Tehran "with no preconditions", but with no indication lifting sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme is on the table.
The top US diplomat, who is considered a hawk on the Iran file, appeared to soften the US stance somewhat following weeks of escalating tensions with Tehran.
"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions," Pompeo said in Switzerland, which in the absence of US-Iranian diplomatic ties represents Washington's interests in the Islamic Republic.
"We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo told a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis at the impressive medieval Castelgrande castle in Bellinzona, nestled in the Alps in Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino region.