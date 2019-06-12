John Dean burns ‘spineless’ Republicans acting like ‘mini-Trumps’ who think they can get away with anything

Just days after testifying before Congress, former White House counsel John Dean called President Donald Trump’s latest assertion “stunning.”

Trump blasted the FBI in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. He claimed that the FBI is “wrong” to say that campaigns should contact them if they are approached by foreign adversaries with “dirt” on their opponent.

“It’s just pure evidence the man is not following his code to enforce the laws of the United States, or even be aware of them fully,” said Dean, citing the oath of office. “It’s disgusting, really.”

Every official is required to swear an oath to “faithfully execute [my office], and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

CNN host Don Lemon wondered if it is impeachable, or against the law, if a president were to ask for or accept help from a foreign nation for the election.

“It could be both of those,” Dean explained. “The law it most likely violates would be the foreign contribution prohibition in the law. This could be considered something of value to a campaign, which is a prohibition against foreign governments and foreigners doing that. And therefore a potential high crime or misdemeanor.”

Dean spent years working for former President Richard Nixon, but when it comes to members of the Republican Party willing to stand up to Trump, Dean noted there are too few brave enough.

“You know, I just don’t understand what’s happened to the Republican Party,” he said. “They’re spineless. They know this man is an incredible embarrassment. I obviously saw some of them up close and personal this week and I realize there are mini-Trumps imitating the guy. They think this is the new mold. It’s really kind of sad.”

Watch Dean’s comments below: