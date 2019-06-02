John Oliver: Robert Mueller told the whole story with his eyes
Special counsel Robert Mueller shocked the world this week when he came forward with his own press conference about his report. Mueller released the report nearly one month ago, but according to polling fro ABC and the Washington Post, 70 percent of Americans haven’t read it. Not even all elected officials have, and they’re actually paid to be informed about it.
It’s unclear if that was the reason Mueller took to the podium this week, but “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver noted it was clear what he thought just by looking into his eyes.
In his recap of the week, Oliver described Mueller as someone clearly “screaming impeachment with his eyes.”
“The news that the President ordered subordinates to do things that might constitute obstruction, and then they just ignored him, is both reassuring and also terrifying,” Oliver said during a previous Mueller report.
Oliver then went on to mock Jared Kushner for giving a genuinely pathetic gift to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Watch Oliver’s opener below:
