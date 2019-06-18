Jon Stewart shames ‘turtle’ Mitch McConnell for ‘slow-walking’ 9/11 relief: ‘I know your species isn’t known for moving quickly’

Jon Stewart fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in their ongoing dispute over relief to 9/11 first responders.

The former “Daily Show” host appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he told his former Comedy Central colleague that he was not “bent out of shape,” as McConnell said, or “looking for some way to take offense.”

“I feel like an assh*le,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know that (lawmakers) were busy. I didn’t mean to interrupt them — with their jobs!”

“Honestly, Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘we’ll get to it when we get to it argument’ for the heroes of 9/11?” he added. “Listen, senator, I know that your species isn’t known for moving quickly.”

Colbert asked if that was a “turtle reference,” referring to an old “Daily Show” joke.

“Damn, senator, you’re not good at this argument thing,” Stewart continued. “Basically, we’re saying you love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes, but when they’re in urgent need, you slow-walk, you dither, you use it as a political pawn to get other things you want — and you don’t get the job done completely. And your answer to that charge is, ‘Yeah, duh, we’re Congress, that’s how we do.’”

Stewart then asked the Republican Senate majority leader to “jack us around like you’re done in the past.”

“If you want to know why the 9/11 community is bent out of shape over these past, let’s call it 18 years,” he said, “meet with them, tomorrow, as soon as possible, and don’t make them beg for it.”

“I beg of you, meet with them tomorrow,” Stewart added. “But you know what? If you’re busy, I get it.”