Jon Stewart shames ‘turtle’ Mitch McConnell for ‘slow-walking’ 9/11 relief: ‘I know your species isn’t known for moving quickly’
Jon Stewart fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in their ongoing dispute over relief to 9/11 first responders.
The former “Daily Show” host appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he told his former Comedy Central colleague that he was not “bent out of shape,” as McConnell said, or “looking for some way to take offense.”
“I feel like an assh*le,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know that (lawmakers) were busy. I didn’t mean to interrupt them — with their jobs!”
“Honestly, Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘we’ll get to it when we get to it argument’ for the heroes of 9/11?” he added. “Listen, senator, I know that your species isn’t known for moving quickly.”
Colbert asked if that was a “turtle reference,” referring to an old “Daily Show” joke.
“Damn, senator, you’re not good at this argument thing,” Stewart continued. “Basically, we’re saying you love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes, but when they’re in urgent need, you slow-walk, you dither, you use it as a political pawn to get other things you want — and you don’t get the job done completely. And your answer to that charge is, ‘Yeah, duh, we’re Congress, that’s how we do.’”
Stewart then asked the Republican Senate majority leader to “jack us around like you’re done in the past.”
“If you want to know why the 9/11 community is bent out of shape over these past, let’s call it 18 years,” he said, “meet with them, tomorrow, as soon as possible, and don’t make them beg for it.”
“I beg of you, meet with them tomorrow,” Stewart added. “But you know what? If you’re busy, I get it.”
Dominican authorities ID man who paid David Ortiz shooter
Dominican authorities Monday identified the man they say paid for the attempted hit on former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.
In a statement, the attorney general's office named the alleged mastermind behind the shooting as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez, who is a fugitive from justice.
Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 while he was in a nightclub in his hometown Santo Domingo.
Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines, and he also sustained liver damage.
Ortiz, 43, was first treated in his native Dominican Republic and then flown to Boston last Monday for a second operation.
Julián Castro unveils affordable housing platform aimed at increasing homeownership, decreasing discrimination
The former head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development wants to address gentrification and provide tax cuts for Americans who spend more than 30% of their income on rent.
Calling housing "a human right," Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro unveiled a series of new proposals Monday to address housing affordability issues that are mounting across the country.
Castro promised in a written statement that he will "end veteran, child and youth homelessness by the end of my first term, and will end chronic homelessness by the end of 2028."