Kamala Harris went for the king and she did not miss: MSNBC panel praises senator’s ‘sterling debate performance’
The panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace on Friday praised Sen. Kamala Harris for her “sterling debate performance.”
The panel noted how Harris went after former Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of bussing and segregation.
“Joe Biden said that he was supporting the local school boards doing the decisions, not the federal government, which is tantamount to saying I support state’s rights,” the Rev. Al Sharpton explained. “He said that. That’s not Kamala Harris confusing what he said. And if you need a day to explain that you are not with state’s rights, you only made the situation worse.”
“I’m talking about what he said out of his mouth, which was stunning to me,” he continued.
“I want to give her some more credit, which is when I was watching last night, I thought to myself of that line from ‘The Wire,’ that famous line people use a lot. When you come from the king, you bet not miss, and she didn’t miss. She went for Biden and she went in and the way that she did it was so masterful, was so surgical,” explained MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre.
Jean-Pierre praised the Harris campaign for driving the point home by tweeting out a photo after the debate.
There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019
MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said, “she scored every time she spoke.”
“There was not a moment she missed. Every time she opened her mouth, she scored a direct hit on whatever she was trying to hit. She was at various time humorous, funny, emotional. It was a sterling debate performance.
“I would add to that, that every time she’s opened her mouth when a camera’s been on her since she first mused about running that’s been the case,” Wallace said. “So the performance was not an outlier, it was an extension of every moment we’ve seen from her.”
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Cory Booker rips Joe Biden for ‘hoodie’ comment as veep backlash continues
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for using racially-insensitive language the day after segregation became a topic in the 2020 presidential debate.
"We've got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger," Biden said in Chicago on Friday.
"This isn’t about a hoodie," Booker explained to Biden on Twitter. "It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place."
"Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way," Booker declared.
Why the Supreme Court asked for an explanation of the 2020 census citizenship question
Immediately before the Supreme Court’s summer recess each year, it releases decisions in some of its most challenging and significant cases.
This year was no different.
On June 27, the last day of the term, the Supreme Court decided Department of Commerce v. New York, a case exploring legal issues surrounding the addition of the question, “Is this person a citizen of the United States?,” on the 2020 census.
The decision is of great practical importance, as the final numbers generated by the census will affect representation in Congress, allocation of federal dollars and much more. The political implications of the citizenship question made the case politically volatile and controversial.
Kamala Harris went for the king and she did not miss: MSNBC panel praises senator’s ‘sterling debate performance’
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace on Friday praised Sen. Kamala Harris for her "sterling debate performance."
The panel noted how Harris went after former Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of bussing and segregation.
"Joe Biden said that he was supporting the local school boards doing the decisions, not the federal government, which is tantamount to saying I support state’s rights," the Rev. Al Sharpton explained. "He said that. That’s not Kamala Harris confusing what he said. And if you need a day to explain that you are not with state’s rights, you only made the situation worse."