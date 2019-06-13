Kellyanne Conway could ‘take an envelope full of cash from somebody’ if she gets away with Hatch Act violations: GOP strategist
The “lawlessness” in the White House means that President Donald Trump’s staff could get away with open bribes if Kellyanne Conway is not held to account for her Hatch Act violations, a Republican strategist explained on CNN.
Don Lemon interviewed Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies.”
“In a stunning rebuke, a federal watchdog says Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act multiple times and should be removed from goverment,” Lemon reported.
The host played a clip of Conway dismissing the importance of abiding by the law.
“So she knew what she was doing but is flaunting the norms here and laws. That’s part of the ethos really at the White House, no?” Lemon asked.
“Well, Don, laws are for the little people,” Wilson replied.
He noted, “there’s always been a sort of normative behavior that says you don’t go out as a government official and engage in direct partisan politics, it’s just one of these things that helped build a little confidence that our government was there to serve the people regardless of the political wins of the day.”
“But Donald Trump both encourages lawlessness, models lawlessness and has an Attorney general who protects him from his own lawlessness. So I think you’re going to see Kellyanne will get away with this and be rewarded for this,” he predicted.
“Trump looks at this as a good thing because they want this message that they’re immune from the law, no legal sanction that applies to them,” he explained.
“Look, if she can avoid the Hatch Act — which is black letter law, it’s not a debatable question, not a free speech matter, it is black letter law — if she can avoid that why couldn’t she just take an envelope full of cash from somebody?” he wondered. “Why couldn’t she take a free vacation from somebody? Why couldn’t she accept a bribe from somebody?”
“If the laws don’t apply, let’s just tear it all up,” he said sarcastically.
Watch:
CNN
CNN’s Don Lemon aired must-watch takedown of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ lies to America
CNN anchor Don Lemon ripped the "anything-goes White House" during his opening on Thursday.
"Let’s face it, this is the anything-goes White House. If you had any doubt in your mind about that, the events of the past 24-hours have proved it beyond any shadow of a doubt," Lemon explained.
"And then there’s this, Sarah Sanders, quitting as White House press secretary. You might not even notice if she — if I hadn’t told you, right? Would you have noticed?" he wondered. "Because after all, today was the 94th day in a row with no press briefing. Think about that, 94 days, no press briefing."
CNN
‘There’s no equivalence’: Ex-FBI deputy director debunks GOP claim the Steele dossier is also Russia collusion
One of the more interesting arguments put forward by defenders of President Donald Trump over the Russia affair is that in fact, Democrats are the ones who colluded with Russia — because they paid for the dossier on Trump/Russia links written by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who in turn relied on sources in Russia.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told Chris Cuomo this argument is nonsense.
"Does the argument that, yeah, okay, you shouldn't have Russians giving you anything, and shouldn't have been paying Russians for information to amass a dossier, the the way Clinton did — do you see these as analogues?" asked Cuomo.
CNN
George W. Bush would’ve fired Kellyanne Conway ‘in 24 hours’: Former GOP chief ethics lawyer
On Thursday, following the Office of Special Counsel recommendation that Kellyanne Conway be terminated from the White House, former Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter told CNN's Erin Burnett that it was long overdue.
"It shouldn't have taken this long," said Painter. "In the Bush administration, someone who did was Kellyanne Conway did would have been fired in 24 hours. We never would have allowed someone in an official interview to be endorsing or opposing a candidate for political office. That's a clear violation of the Hatch Act. Doesn't matter who you are. The only person who can do that is the President of the United States and Vice President. So we would have had her out of the Bush White House in 24 hours."