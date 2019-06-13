Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter after he informs her she repeatedly broke the law

Published

3 mins ago

on

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday snapped at a reporter after he asked her for comment on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel’s conclusion that she has repeatedly broken the law.

CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers reports that he asked Conway if she had any reaction to the report on her repeated violations of the Hatch Act that bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

In response, Javers says Conway pointed at the door and said, “Can you leave please?”

Javers then asked her again — and she delivered a churlish response.

“I have no reaction,” Conway said. “Why would I give you a reaction?”

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel released its report this week in which it explained how Conway’s cable news appearances attacking Democratic presidential candidates were blatant violations of the Hatch Act. The office also recommended that Conway be removed from her office given that she is a repeat offender who has even made flippant remarks about breaking the law.

The White House, for its part, stood by Conway and attacked the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

“The Office of Special Counsel’s (OSC) unprecedented actions against Kellyanne Conway are deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process,” the White House press office said in a statement. “Others, of all political views, have objected to the OSC’s unclear and unevenly applied rules which have a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
