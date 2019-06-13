Kellyanne Conway should be removed from White House for violating federal law: Special Counsel

The office of special counsel found Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act — and recommended her removal from federal service.

Investigators described Conway, a senior White House adviser, as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The special counsel’s office found Conway violated the law during two separate television appearances, where she advocated for and against candidates in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate race.