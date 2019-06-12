‘Kill him, the dog’: Sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces Paris trial
The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to be put on trial in Paris next month for allegedly ordering her bodyguard to beat up a workman in the French capital, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday.
The case against Princess Hassa bint Salman stems from an alleged assault in her apartment on the ultra-expensive Avenue Foch in west Paris in September 2016.
The trial is due to be judged on July 9, the source said.
The alleged victim has said he was hired to carry out refurbishment work at Princess Hassa’s apartment and that she became angry after he took a photograph, accusing him of wanting to sell it to the media.
He alleges the princess, said to be in her 40s, then ordered the bodyguard to beat him up.
Le Point magazine reported that the princess shouted: “Kill him, the dog, he doesn’t deserve to live”.
The workman says he was punched in the face, his hands were tied and he was forced to kiss the princess’s feet during an hours-long ordeal.
His tools were confiscated before he was allowed to leave.
AFP reported at the time of the incident that his injuries were so severe that he was ordered off work for eight days.
– Bodyguard charged –
The bodyguard was charged on October 1, 2016 with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will.
Princess Hassa is likely to be absent from the trial as she has not been apprehended under an international arrest warrant issued in 2017.
Lionised in the Saudi media for her charity work and women’s rights campaigning, Princess Hassa is sister to Prince Mohammed, one of the most powerful leaders in the Middle East.
Known by his initials MBS, 32-year-old Prince Mohammed has shaken up Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East since he was elevated to crown prince in 2017.
Widely regarded as de facto leader under his 82-year-old father King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed has presented himself as a champion of moderate Islam.
But the crown prince has faced a diplomatic crisis since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year.
The Saudis, after initially denying they knew anything of Khashoggi’s disappearance, finally acknowledged that a team killed him inside the consulate, but described it as a rogue operation that did not involve the crown prince.
Princess Hassa’s legal case is not the first time Saudi royalty have had a brush with the law in France.
In 2013 French authorities ordered assets to be seized from Saudi princess Maha al-Sudairi, wife of the then interior minister Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, over an unpaid luxury hotel tab of nearly six million euros ($6.8 million).
Breaking Banner
Indicted congressman’s wife will change her plea to guilty: report
On Wednesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Margaret Hunter, the wife of indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) and a co-defendant in his case, will change her plea to guilty in federal court on Thursday morning.
The details of the plea deal she struck with federal prosecutors is unknown, as is whether she is cooperating against her husband.
Hunter and his wife were indicted last year on 60 charges for an alleged scheme to divert campaign funds for personal use and falsify government disclosures. Prosecutors say the two of them used hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to their campaigns on trips to Europe, private school tuition, groceries, bar tabs, dental bills, video games, and even to fly his family's pet rabbit across the country.
Breaking Banner
Maryland school calls cops on young black student for playing with ‘toy money’
Maryland resident Tiffany Kelly is outraged after a local school called the police on her 10-year-old son for playing with play money, reported The Giro.
Kelly said that school officials called the police after her son was seen passing out the play money on the school bus.
"On May 14, 2019, my son took play money to school (purchased from Amazon). He is excited about money and learning to count 'his money.' In an attempt for socialization, something he struggles with, he passed it out on the school bus to his peers. The money has bright pink Asian symbols on the front and back, along with dotted lines, so that it can be distinguished as play money," Kelly wrote on a petition platform for the case.
Former federal prosecutor explaining why Robert Mueller has no choice but to testify
Former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah explained Wednesday that Congress must call those involved in the special counsel's investigation to testify.
During the afternoon panel for Nicolle Wallace, NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla explained that the Judiciary Committee members are so frustrated by the lack of people appearing in their hearings. Others believe the U.S. should be in an active impeachment mode. Others believe "Mueller should have been there two weeks ago," she said.
Przybyla said that none seem to understand why special counsel Robert Mueller is so resistant to testifying.