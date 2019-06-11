Kosovo decorates Bill Clinton with a ‘freedom medal’
Kosovo decorated former US president Bill Clinton with an “Order of Freedom” medal on Tuesday in gratitude for his support for the former Serbian province as it cleaved away from Belgrade 20 years ago this week.
As president, Clinton ordered US troops to join the 1999 NATO intervention that ultimately ousted Serb forces from Kosovo, where they had been battling ethnic Albanian rebels.
The move has made him a hero in Pristina, where he landed Tuesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of June 12 — the day when NATO troops entered Kosovo and the war was over.
In a ceremony broadcast on TV, a smiling Clinton was handed the medal by President Hashim Thaci.
“No prize can award your contribution, the highest decoration you can receive is the freedom of Kosovo itself,” Thaci told Clinton.
The US president said he would “always be proud” of his contribution.
“I happened to be president of the United States when you needed someone to stand up and say no more ethnic cleansing, no more running people out of their homes, no more killing innocent civilians. There’s gotta be another way,” he said.
The former Democrat leader added that despite a “very contentious political environment in America, you (Kosovo’s independence) seem to be one of the things that all Americans agree on”.
Clinton, who already has a statue in Pristina and a street named after him, will deliver a public speech on Wednesday for the anniversary ceremony.
Immediately after the war Kosovo was turned into a UN protectorate.
A decade later it declared independence in 2008 with support from Washington and much of the West.
Yet Serbia has never accepted its statehood and the former war foes continue to clash diplomatically, hampering Kosovo’s efforts at full global recognition.
Fox News host startled by Trump’s Biden-bashing rant: I asked him a question and he just went off
Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts on Tuesday said President Donald Trump "just went off" after he asked a question about his potential 2020 rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“You’d think it’s already down to the general election in a two-person race, because Joe Biden in a speech later on today — which we’ve got an advanced copy of the comments of what he will say in the speech — he really takes on President Trump as if they are running head-to-head in the general election," he said.
“And today on the South Lawn, as the president was leaving for Iowa himself where he will give a speech on renewable energies and then do a campaign style event tonight, I asked the question, Joe Biden is going to say in the speech that you and your policies represent an existential threat to this nation," Roberts continued.
Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference
A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.
Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.
In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.
Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.
"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."
"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."