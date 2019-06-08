‘Leader of the Free World’ spent Saturday watching TV before golfing — followed by more cable news and tweeting

President Donald Trump enjoyed a leisurely day of cable news and golf on Saturday.

As he admitted on Twitter, Trump watched MSNBC on Saturday morning.

Then, according to pool reports, Trump left the White House at 9:35 a.m. for Trump National Golf Club.

Trump did not return to the White House until approximately 4:00 p.m.

By 7:44 p.m. the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.

Before his election, Trump was a frequent critic of his predecessor’s golfing.

Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Trump, however, has golfed far more than Obama — and the bill is adding up.

“President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to his Ireland golf resort Friday, in the process adding at least another $3.6 million to a taxpayer-funded golf tab that totals nearly $106 million in just 2 1/2 years,” the Huffington Post reported.

Trump also golfed Friday, Thursday and Wednesday.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested additional special counsel investigations could help pay off Trump’s tab.