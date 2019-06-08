Quantcast
‘Leader of the Free World’ spent Saturday watching TV before golfing — followed by more cable news and tweeting

President Donald Trump enjoyed a leisurely day of cable news and golf on Saturday.

As he admitted on Twitter, Trump watched MSNBC on Saturday morning.

Then, according to pool reports, Trump left the White House at 9:35 a.m. for Trump National Golf Club.

Trump did not return to the White House until approximately 4:00 p.m.

By 7:44 p.m. the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.

Before his election, Trump was a frequent critic of his predecessor’s golfing.

Trump, however, has golfed far more than Obama — and the bill is adding up.

“President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to his Ireland golf resort Friday, in the process adding at least another $3.6 million to a taxpayer-funded golf tab that totals nearly $106 million in just 2 1/2 years,” the Huffington Post reported.

Trump also golfed Friday, Thursday and Wednesday.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested additional special counsel investigations could help pay off Trump’s tab.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Trump lashes out at MSNBC — still stewing about coverage of his administration hours after watching the network

June 8, 2019

A late morning round of golf failed to calm President Donald Trump down after he watched MSNBC earlier in the day.

Trump left the White House for "an unannounced destination" at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at Trump National Golf Club at 10:14, according to pool reports.

At 7:25 in the evening, Trump revealed he had watched MSNBC before going to his golf club -- and he was not happy.

"Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week," Trump said, referring to journalists as "the opposition."

"Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth," he continued, hours after being busted for lying about his trade war with Mexico.

Rex Tillerson concerned China could walk away from negotiations with Trump and ‘just wait’ for the next administration

June 8, 2019

China may walk away from trade talks with President Donald Trump, his former Secretary of State worries.

Trump started his trade war with China more than two years ago, on March 31, 2017. At a Mar-a-Lago meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping eight days later, the two agreed to a 100-day plan for the trade talks.

But Trump, who bills himself as the world's greatest negotiator, was unable to reach a deal.

The trade war has continued to escalate since then, with no end in sight after the two countries failed to reach a deal by a March deadline.

Tillerson is concerned, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

