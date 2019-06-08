Trump lashes out at MSNBC — still stewing about coverage of his administration hours after watching the network

A late morning round of golf failed to calm President Donald Trump down after he watched MSNBC earlier in the day.

Trump left the White House for “an unannounced destination” at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at Trump National Golf Club at 10:14, according to pool reports.

At 7:25 in the evening, Trump revealed he had watched MSNBC before going to his golf club — and he was not happy.

“Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week,” Trump said, referring to journalists as “the opposition.”

“Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth,” he continued, hours after being busted for lying about his trade war with Mexico.

“Fake news,” he claimed.

Trump also complained about CNN and Comcast.