Trump lashes out at MSNBC — still stewing about coverage of his administration hours after watching the network

Published

1 min ago

on

A late morning round of golf failed to calm President Donald Trump down after he watched MSNBC earlier in the day.

Trump left the White House for “an unannounced destination” at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at Trump National Golf Club at 10:14, according to pool reports.

At 7:25 in the evening, Trump revealed he had watched MSNBC before going to his golf club — and he was not happy.

“Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week,” Trump said, referring to journalists as “the opposition.”

“Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth,” he continued, hours after being busted for lying about his trade war with Mexico.

“Fake news,” he claimed.

Trump also complained about CNN and Comcast.

Rex Tillerson concerned China could walk away from negotiations with Trump and ‘just wait’ for the next administration

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

China may walk away from trade talks with President Donald Trump, his former Secretary of State worries.

Trump started his trade war with China more than two years ago, on March 31, 2017. At a Mar-a-Lago meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping eight days later, the two agreed to a 100-day plan for the trade talks.

But Trump, who bills himself as the world's greatest negotiator, was unable to reach a deal.

The trade war has continued to escalate since then, with no end in sight after the two countries failed to reach a deal by a March deadline.

Tillerson is concerned, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

BUSTED: Trump claimed victory on his trade war — even though Mexico had agreed to the actions before he launched it

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump declared victory in his trade war with Mexico on Friday night, a position that fell apart under New York Times scrutiny on Saturday.

"The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations," The Times reported.

Eleven things Nancy Pelosi gets wrong about impeachment

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

At one point, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reluctance to pursue impeachment could certainly be defended as both politically and constitutionally prudent, even if President Trump had clearly committed impeachable offenses. Waiting for Robert Mueller's final report (even in redacted form) before moving forward was a defensible, deliberative position.

This article first appeared in Salon.

But that time is gone, and Pelosi’s position no longer makes any coherent sense. "Trump deserves impeachment — so let’s defeat him at the ballot box" is not a sound argument, especially from an institutionalist perspective. There's also no guarantee it will work, as Adam Jentleson, former chief deputy to Sen. Harry Reid, points out at GQ: Remember how Democrats cleverly chose not to fight for Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, relying on defeating Trump in 2016 instead?

