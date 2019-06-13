Lindsey Graham repeatedly busted for lying to defend Trump’s threat to cheat in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) compared President Donald Trump’s invitation for foreign campaign assistance to opposition research conducted by a former British spy, and he was roasted online.

The South Carolina Republican agreed public officials should notify the FBI and reject any offer for campaign assistance from a foreign government, but he accused Democrats of doing the same thing during the 2016 election.

………..and that information, unverified, was apparently used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

Other Twitter users heaped scorn on Graham for helping Trump push bogus conspiracy theories about the Steele dossier.

GOP hired Fusion who used Steele, former British security agent w deep contacts in Russia, to investigate Trump. John McCain was given dossier, after reading it contacted FBI. Steele also contacted FBI because worried that Trump compromised based on what his RU sources found.. — Denise Louis 📻 (@birdyluisa) June 13, 2019

Surely you know the difference between accepting help from a foreign national and accepting help from a foreign government. Even you can tell the difference, right?
— kyliebrant (@kyliebrant) June 13, 2019

Wow 😮 can't believe you're lying 🤥 about this. Completely twisting the truth!! You know a conservative group hired this firm initially and they were a business in the United States! And this business went to John McCain and FBI with its concerns! Stop LYING
— Krista weber (@kcwweber) June 13, 2019

I literally can't believe what a liar you are. — I Am Crapaport (@claudialonow) June 13, 2019

That's not spine it's spin — Paprikapink (@PaprikaPink) June 13, 2019

Fact: the Steele dossier started with GOP hiring Fusion GPS. Eventually it found its way to the Democratic side. Both parties turned it over to the FBI. Stop it already. Every time you lie or lack spine I make another donation to @harrisonjaime
He's getting double today.
— Space Pirate (@brentcrawford) June 13, 2019

Gaslight much comrade?
— AccaDaccca (@AccaDaccca) June 13, 2019

Very wimpy, as expected
— Dr Haider (@ArabiaDeserta) June 13, 2019

Too little, too late, suckup. — Cathi Brennan (@CathiBrennan67) June 13, 2019

Oh Wow just Wow, Lindsay! That’s telling Trump, that’s setting him straight! Gee, I bet he’s just shaking in his boots on how you eviscerated him after he said he’d let Russia, China, Iran or even Norway interfere with the 🇺🇸electoral process! Golly, you sure are tough! NOT!! — Alice in Nova Scotia🇨🇦 (@Allie6251) June 13, 2019

False equivalency, Linds. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) June 13, 2019

Research is legal. Hacking is not. — Mark Davenport (@markdavenport70) June 13, 2019

bootlickersayswhat — Jason Marbach (@TheArmoryBand) June 13, 2019

The Republicans hired this firm first. Interesting that Republicans always omit that truth. — M Skinner (@Briarangeldog) June 13, 2019

They hired Fusion GPS, not a foreign national. Fusion contracted with Steele, who was FORMER secret service and not representing any foreign entity. Also this:https://t.co/L3LhkNTJO8 pic.twitter.com/juLCUt37tK — A Dissident is Here 🌊 (@Pulpiteer) June 13, 2019