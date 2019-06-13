Quantcast
Lindsey Graham repeatedly busted for lying to defend Trump’s threat to cheat in 2020

1 min ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) compared President Donald Trump’s invitation for foreign campaign assistance to opposition research conducted by a former British spy, and he was roasted online.

The South Carolina Republican agreed public officials should notify the FBI and reject any offer for campaign assistance from a foreign government, but he accused Democrats of doing the same thing during the 2016 election.

Other Twitter users heaped scorn on Graham for helping Trump push bogus conspiracy theories about the Steele dossier.

Trump’s disastrous ABC interview is ‘the last straw’ — and Pelosi must impeach him right now: Ex-federal prosecutor

4 mins ago

June 13, 2019

President Donald Trump's admission during an interview with ABC News that he would happily take help from foreign governments during the 2020 election sent shock waves through Washington, D.C. on Thursday and put additional pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to start up impeachment hearings.

Former federal prosecutor Michael J. Stern on Thursday published an editorial in USA Today explaining why Trump's latest comments should be the "last straw" for Pelosi, who so far has been highly resistant to taking up impeachment hearings against the president.

Conservative calls for ouster of any GOP lawmaker who doesn’t condemn ‘disloyal’ Trump’s election meddling invitation

16 mins ago

June 13, 2019

In a scathing column for the Washington Post, a disgusted Jennifer Rubin demanded, at the very least, a congressional statement condemning Donald Trump's remarks that he would welcome foreign interference in the 2020 elections -- then called for voters to oust any Republican who balks or remains silent.

Under a blunt "What to do about a disloyal president and a party that supports him" headline, the conservative Rubin called Trump's comments, "a statement of intent, what he will do if allowed to remain in office."

Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Time’s up girl, bye!’

1 hour ago

June 13, 2019

Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.

On Thursday, investigators in the government watchdog office described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

The recommendation specifically noted that Conway  -- one of President Donald Trump's most vocal and avid defenders -- should be removed from the federal payroll.

