Quantcast
Connect with us

Liz Cheney ignites a ferocious backlash with her ‘sickening’ attack on Ocasio-Cortez over Trump’s ‘concentration camps’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was widely condemned for attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for comparing the Trump administration’s border detention centers to Nazi concentration camps.

The New York Democrat warned President Donald Trump’s immigration policies violated human rights and could lead to something far worse, and called for action to prevent another Holocaust.

“‘Never Again’ means something,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to do something about it.”

Cheney lashed out at the freshman lawmaker and claimed that her remarks were insulting to Holocaust victims, and hinted they were possibly anti-Semitic.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Twitter users shamed Cheney for her attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Liz Cheney ignites a ferocious backlash with her ‘sickening’ attack on Ocasio-Cortez over Trump’s ‘concentration camps’

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was widely condemned for attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for comparing the Trump administration's border detention centers to Nazi concentration camps.

The New York Democrat warned President Donald Trump's immigration policies violated human rights and could lead to something far worse, and called for action to prevent another Holocaust.

"‘Never Again’ means something," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We need to do something about it.”

Cheney lashed out at the freshman lawmaker and claimed that her remarks were insulting to Holocaust victims, and hinted they were possibly anti-Semitic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News writer: Harvard reject was just ‘espousing conservatism’ when he used the N-word 11 times

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Michael Knowles argued for Fox News this week that Kyle Kashuv was only "espousing conservatism" when he was rejected by Harvard for using the N-word at least 11 times and calling to "kill all the f*cking Jews."

In an op-ed on the Foxnews.com website, Knowles asserted that Kashuv is being singled out by Harvard because he has conservative views.

"The cruel irony is that, while there is no evidence that Kyle Kashuv harbors any actual racial bigotry, there is plenty of evidence that Harvard does," Knowles wrote. "Plaintiffs in a major racial discrimination lawsuit against the university introduced evidence last year demonstrating that Harvard systematically disadvantages Asian-American applicants."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s acting Pentagon chief abruptly resigns after FBI investigation delays his Senate confirmation hearing

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary abruptly resigned after an FBI investigation further delayed his confirmation hearings.

Patrick Shanahan has headed the Department of Defense since January, after James Mattis resigned, but the Pentagon has been fielding questions from the media about his personal life -- including accusations of abuse from his ex-wife, who was also arrested as part of a domestic dispute.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]