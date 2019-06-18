Liz Cheney ignites a ferocious backlash with her ‘sickening’ attack on Ocasio-Cortez over Trump’s ‘concentration camps’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was widely condemned for attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for comparing the Trump administration’s border detention centers to Nazi concentration camps.

The New York Democrat warned President Donald Trump’s immigration policies violated human rights and could lead to something far worse, and called for action to prevent another Holocaust.

“‘Never Again’ means something,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to do something about it.”

Cheney lashed out at the freshman lawmaker and claimed that her remarks were insulting to Holocaust victims, and hinted they were possibly anti-Semitic.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Twitter users shamed Cheney for her attack.

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you're so eager to "educate me," I'm curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial? How would you dress up DHS's mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

My grandpa's entire family was murdered in the Holocaust. I'm 100% comfortable with @AOC and anyone else referring to the current situation as concentration camps. The Holocaust didn't come out of nowhere—it was a slow build, like now. People who understand history know this. https://t.co/agIBjPMNLz — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 18, 2019

Let me say this very clearly as the son of a Holocaust survivor: The only apology I want is from people who seek to weaponize false charges of antisemitism against the left while ignoring the very real threat of anti-Jewish hatred on the right pic.twitter.com/VHLBaDqFmM — David Nir (@DavidNir) June 18, 2019

Hi! Jewish historian here. The history of concentration camps is actually not the same as the history of Nazi death camps and includes the use of camps on native populations in places like … Minnesota. Also South Africa during the Boer war. I.e. https://t.co/FmrFkpMgUy — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) June 18, 2019

Jew here. @AOC’s point is exactly why we say “Never forget.” The Holocaust did not begin with the murder of 6 million Jews. It began with the same dehumanization, deportation, and internment we see today. You, sickeningly, invoke the Holocaust to minimize their suffering. Shame. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 18, 2019

Hi Liz, I'm Jewish. Almost my entire European family — the part that couldn't immigrate to the United States — was killed in the Holocaust. By clear historical definition, Trump is operating concentration camps. https://t.co/pua6GhzZgq — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) June 18, 2019

Please do us all a favor and keep to yourself your grotesque ignorance of history and your complete unwillingness to see the present for what it is and the future for what it is rapidly becoming. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 18, 2019

Yeah, we've got pedants debating what "counts" as a "real" concentration camp, instead of thinking about what they lead to. The last words of the Republic will be "well, actually…" — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) June 18, 2019

Jew here who spent three years as a professional historical researcher. Before I block you so insipid, morally bankrupt comments like your don’t darken my timeline again, two things: 1. They’re concentration camps

2. This ain’t your lane — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) June 18, 2019

When my Jewish grandparents (who thankfully lived in America at the time) and their community talked about what was happening in Europe, they were told they were overreacting. Our country also turned away ships of Jewish immigrants who were later killed. Anyway, good job, Liz. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 18, 2019

Please, Representative Cheney, do the United States a favor and do not expose your ignorance on a public forum. This is what an expert on concentration camps have to say. You are not one: https://t.co/ZQHgrzutAF — Stacey Dunn (@dunnclan) June 18, 2019

To be fair, the Cheney family are huge experts on human rights violations … — Yi-Long (@YikeYuke) June 18, 2019

please @Liz_Cheney, daughter of war criminal-profiteer – as you are not a Jew or a member of a rebuked community just please STFU about us. Your comments are sacrilegious, whereas @AOC actually is way ahead of you in every way imaginable. — Betty Aberlin (@bettyaberlin) June 18, 2019

Please do yourself a favor and learn about what your father did to Iraq before commenting on Genocide #SelfAwareness — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 18, 2019

The only one demeaning Jewish holocaust victims here is the heir to a war criminal family maliciously using their memory to shut down critique of today’s atrocities. — Rebecca Pierce (The Afrikomen) (@aptly_engineerd) June 18, 2019

Do us a favor, and don’t try to speak for those of us who’s families died in the holocaust. The holocaust started with concentration camps, where the nazis put people to separate their targets from the rest of the population, and keep them in awful conditions. — ((MarkCC)) (@MarkCC) June 18, 2019

If you bothered internalizing the lessons from the holocaust museum in DC, you would be alarmed by how the GOP is dehumanizing vulnerable populations, and well aware of what going down that path leads to. Instead you’re a sociopath so you have no problem with concentration camps — District Sentinel (@TheDCSentinel) June 18, 2019

The final solution started with dehumanizing a group of people. That is what is happening today. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) June 18, 2019

Move over Rabbi Meghan daughter of McCain, here comes Rabbi Liz daughter of Cheney! Stop speaking for Jews. And stop normalizing concentrarion camps. — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) June 18, 2019

Liz keep the Shoah out of your mouth. Every member of the GOP-Nazi Party demeans the memory of the six million as you knowingly retread the worst horrors of Jewish history. These are concentration camps and you are a Holocaust revisionist. https://t.co/P5rsZHFK48 — Eli Valley (@elivalley) June 18, 2019