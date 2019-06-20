Quantcast
Connect with us

Longtime Ohio news anchor retires after dispute with Sinclair Broadcasting over forced pro-Trump commentaries

Published

1 min ago

on

Rob Braun, a fixture on local Cincinnati television for over 35 years, is retiring after stating it was “time to move on” because “I don’t fit well with the Sinclair News model,” reports WVXU.

The reports states that Braun — the dean of Cincinnati’s WKRC news broadcasting — made the comments on his Facebook page and assured loyal fans that he was not fired by the conservative news organization.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I want you to know that I am not retiring. Ch 12 is NOT forcing me out. In fact, they offered me a generous contract. I am choosing to leave. There is no ‘real story but …. Sometimes in life, you just know, it’s time to move on. I don’t feel I fit well with the Sinclair News model.”

He added, “It has been an unbelievable run. More than any Newsman can ask for and That is all do to you. Our viewers! and I thank you.”

According to WVXU, Braun had a run-in with owners Sinclair Broadcasting months ago over a script they forced him to read on the air.

“Braun clashed with his bosses last year when Sinclair ordered news anchors to read a commentary complaining about media companies pushing ‘their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think,” WVXU reported, adding, “Two Channel 12 staffers said Braun tried to rewrite Sinclair’s script in his own words, but it was rejected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alex Jones attacks Sandy Hook families’ lawyer as a ‘little white Jewboy’ in latest unhinged outburst

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Alex Jones is dealing with ongoing legal battles with families of victims and survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones is being accused of sending child pornography to the families and leading an ongoing attack on the families using his InfoWars network. However, his legal defense seems to hinge on attacking the plaintiffs' attorney, AboveTheLaw reported Thursday.

It was the child pornography that prompted Jones to lose his mind over attorney Chris Mattei. During the discovery phase of the trial, Mattei found the images and contacted the FBI, which he is required to do by law. But it sent Jones into an outright ragegasm in a video that was shown in court.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for babbling Oval Office talk about ‘manned drones’: We call those ‘planes’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

During a press availability in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump was naturally asked about Iran reportedly shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace, which led to the president rambling in the way he does about what a drone is and does.

His explanation was not what one might call knowledgeable or smooth.

“I think probably Iran made a mistake,” the president replied when asked about the international incident. “I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, that drone was unarmed. There was no man in it and there was no — it was just — it was over international waters, clearly over international waters, but we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker’s secret Christian magic shop exposed after he seeks Tennessee House leadership

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

A Tennessee Republican is facing questions about a Christian magic supply business he operates out of his basement, but hasn't registered or disclosed with the state.

Deputy Speaker Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) is handing out campaign checks to Republican colleagues as he hopes to drum up support to become the state's next House Speaker, but he's facing new questions about his religiously themed business and ties to two companies that do political work, reported the Tennessean.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link