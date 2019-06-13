Quantcast
Louise Linton explains why she feels ‘uncomfortable’ around Donald Trump, Jr

Published

2 hours ago

on

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained why she feels “uncomfortable” around Donald Trump, Jr.

Louise Linton made the revelations during a new interview with LA Magazine.

“Donald Trump Jr. is not in the administration. He’s a big advocate of big-game hunting—lions and elephants. Do you feel uncomfortable going to dinner with him?” Maer Roshan asked.

The magazine noted there was a long pause.

“Yes, I feel uncomfortable,” Linton admitted.

She then attempted to rationalize the situation.

“Look, I do what I can,” she argued. “I was involved in a couple of meetings at the White House, one of them was a Pets for Vets thing. So there I was, sitting in the Roosevelt Room in a suit, with all these other animal advocates, and my husband walks past and he does a double take, like, ‘Honey? What are you doing in the Roosevelt Room?’ (Laughs.) I’m like, ‘Hi Steve. I’m just here being a voice for the animals!'”

Also in the interview, she said, “It sucks being hated.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Tensions surge in the Middle East as US accuses Iran of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The United States accused Iran of carrying out attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, escalating tensions across the region and sending world oil prices soaring.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington will defend its forces and allies in the region, and the United States pressed its case as the UN Security Council met to address the incident -- the second in a month in the strategic sea lane.

With tensions spiraling between Iran and the United States, the European Union called for "maximum restraint" as UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf.

Trump wasn't happy with Jared Kushner after his disastrous answer about birtherism: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

In a recent interview with Axios, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner demonstrated why he usually avoids interviews. He was timid, evasive, unpersuasive, and he completely folded when put under even a modest amount of pressure.

The most memorable moment of the interview was when interviewer Jonathan Swan asked Kushner if Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States was racist. “Look, I wasn’t really involved in that,” Kushner said. “I know you weren’t,” said Swan. “Was it racist?” Kushner tried the evasive answer again, but Swan just repeated himself, verbatim. Kushner said of birtherism, “I wasn’t involved in that” four times, and added, “That was a long time ago.” (It wasn’t.)

