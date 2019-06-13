Louise Linton explains why she feels ‘uncomfortable’ around Donald Trump, Jr

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained why she feels “uncomfortable” around Donald Trump, Jr.

Louise Linton made the revelations during a new interview with LA Magazine.

“Donald Trump Jr. is not in the administration. He’s a big advocate of big-game hunting—lions and elephants. Do you feel uncomfortable going to dinner with him?” Maer Roshan asked.

The magazine noted there was a long pause.

“Yes, I feel uncomfortable,” Linton admitted.

She then attempted to rationalize the situation.

“Look, I do what I can,” she argued. “I was involved in a couple of meetings at the White House, one of them was a Pets for Vets thing. So there I was, sitting in the Roosevelt Room in a suit, with all these other animal advocates, and my husband walks past and he does a double take, like, ‘Honey? What are you doing in the Roosevelt Room?’ (Laughs.) I’m like, ‘Hi Steve. I’m just here being a voice for the animals!'”

Also in the interview, she said, “It sucks being hated.”