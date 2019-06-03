Lowering the bar: MSNBC guest praises Trump for acting ‘appropriately’ during Westminster Abbey ceremony
An MSNBC guest on Monday praised President Donald Trump for his “appropriate” behavior during a ceremony in Britain.
As Trump participated in a World War II remembrance at Westminster Abbey, Daily Beast world news editor Christopher Dickey lauded Trump’s image.
“I think President Trump looked distinguished and somber in Westminster Abbey,” Dickey said. “That was a good image for him.”
Dickey noted that Trump “may destroy it this afternoon in Tweets.”
“But right now, I think we have to say that he looks good,” he continued. “And he looks appropriate, which is the most important thing. Given the occasion and given the setting there at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Breaking Banner
‘We are ashamed’: Americans rush to apologize to Britain as Trump starts off UK trip with ‘childish’ insults
President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has quickly turned into an embarrassment, as he has already lobbed insults at both Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
In the wake of Trump's latest international humiliation of the United States' closest ally, many Americans have taken to Twitter to formally apologize to the U.K. for having to deal with a president that has shown little respect for its customs and traditions.
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone: Former CIA Director John Brennan must be ‘convicted and hung for treason’
Roger Stone, the longtime associate and informal adviser to President Donald Trump who faces federal charges of obstruction, witness-tampering and false statements, roused controversy Sunday when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account, which appeared to state former CIA director John Brennan should be hanged for alleged treason.
"This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason," Stone reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which also featured a picture of Brennan. The Brennan Instagram story was first reported on Twitter by CNN's Brian Stelter.
Trump meets Queen Elizabeth II after insulting London mayor
US President Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Monday after kicking off his UK state visit by branding the London mayor a "loser" and weighing in on the Brexit debate.
With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace's lawn, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles shook hands with the US leader and First Lady Melania Trump before British soldiers played the national anthems of the two countries.
The queen then led the couple inside for a private lunch, which will be followed in the evening by a glittering banquet.
Trump's plane had not even touched down when he tweeted that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been highly critical of the red-carpet welcome laid on for Trump, was doing a "terrible job".