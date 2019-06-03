Quantcast
Lowering the bar: MSNBC guest praises Trump for acting ‘appropriately’ during Westminster Abbey ceremony

Published

1 min ago

on

An MSNBC guest on Monday praised President Donald Trump for his “appropriate” behavior during a ceremony in Britain.

As Trump participated in a World War II remembrance at Westminster Abbey, Daily Beast world news editor Christopher Dickey lauded Trump’s image.

“I think President Trump looked distinguished and somber in Westminster Abbey,” Dickey said. “That was a good image for him.”

Dickey noted that Trump “may destroy it this afternoon in Tweets.”

“But right now, I think we have to say that he looks good,” he continued. “And he looks appropriate, which is the most important thing. Given the occasion and given the setting there at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.”

