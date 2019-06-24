Macron urges Trump to ‘clarify his position’ on EU
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Donald Trump to “clarify his position” regarding the European Union, repeatedly the target of the US president’s barbs.
“What is certain is that we have some ambiguities, especially when you look at Trump’s position regarding Brexit, and the fact that he promotes a hard Brexit,” Macron told the New Yorker magazine in interview published Monday.
“I think he has to clarify his position vis-à-vis Europe,” he said.
The interview was held against the backdrop of recent European elections in which Macron’s centrist party, Republic on the Move, finished a close second to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.
“What is new at the European scale is that the rise of extremism, especially coming from the far right, is everywhere,” Macron said when asked about the outcome.
“A few months ago, a lot of people thought that this new coalition of the far right could have a majority or could block any majority at the European Parliament, which didn’t happen,” he said.
“This is, for me, one of the positive outcomes of these elections, even if they were very much helped by foreign influences.”
Asked if he included Trump among those foreign influences, Macron said, “No, because I don’t totally assimilate Trump and Bannon.”
Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has been actively attempting to form a nationalist alliance in Europe, and Macron recently accused him of seeking “the dismantlement of Europe.”
In an interview with NBC that aired over the weekend, the US president was asked about European efforts to keep alive the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran that Trump pulled the US out of last year.
“I don’t care about the Europeans,” Trump said. “The Europeans are going out and making a lot of money. The Europeans are fine.
“And let me tell you, we’re very good to Europe. We take care of them. NATO, we spend a tremendous amount, a disproportionate amount. On trade, the European Union’s taken, really, they have really taken advantage of us for a long time,” he added.
Meghan McCain compares herself to Trump rape accuser: ‘I’m going to get raked over the coals’ for doubting her
Meghan McCain doesn't doubt E. Jean Carroll's "pain" -- but she has some possible doubts about her claims that she was raped by President Donald Trump.
"The View" co-host agreed with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who wants to open an investigation into the author and columnist's allegations, but McCain cast doubts on the story.
"I think, 100 percent, we should open up that investigation," McCain said. "I think she deserves that."
But McCain admitted she wasn't entirely convinced by her claims.
"I watched the entire CNN interview, and she said well, maybe -- maybe," McCain said. "She seemed -- she also seemed at the time of this interview sort of -- she didn't seem to realize how big of a thing this would be, accusing our president of rape. It's not that I don't believe President Trump isn't capable of sexual assault and raping women. of course, we all heard of the 'grab them in the blank' tape."
CNN
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin schools Kellyanne Conway for clinging to her White House job despite violating federal rules
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan attacks that can be construed as campaign-related. In June, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a government watchdog group, found that Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway violated the law by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media." They called on President Donald Trump to fire Conway.
“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the OSC said in a statement.
Report the urgency! This is a climate emergency!’: 70 arrested outside New York Times demanding paper treat climate like the crisis it is
Hundreds of people descended on the headquarters of the New York Times on Saturday to demand the "paper of record" drastically improve its coverage of the global climate crisis and specifically demanded its reporters refer to the situation as a "climate emergency" in alignment with what the world's scientific community is warning.
Coordinated by Extinction Rebellion NYC, 70 people were reported arrested after the group staged a sit-in on Eight Avenue in midtown Manhattan in order to bring attention to the failure of the paper—and that of the journalism industry overall—to adequately report on the global urgency of skyrocketing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, rapidly warming oceans, and all the associated perils that result. The group hung banners in front of the Times building as well as from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on the other side of the street.