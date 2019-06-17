Maddow slams Trump’s era of government officials ‘saving the country from the commander-in-chief’ with leaks
Rachel Maddow on Monday worried about the pattern of government officials leaking to the press to stop President Donald Trump from sabotaging United States’ interests to help Russia.
The MSNBC anchor broke down the key questions raised by the bombshell New York Times report that officials were keeping secrets from Trump to protect U.S. interests.
Maddow reminded of a June 2017 story by Michael Isikoff.
“What Isikoff figured out, is that in the very first few days of the Trump Administration, top Trump officials were dispatched to the State Department to immediately tell State Department employees that Trump wanted to unilaterally drop sanctions against Russia. He wanted to get rid of U.S. Sanctions on Russia on his own say-so alone,” she explained. “He dispatched top officials to the State Department his first days in office to tell State Department staffers they needed to help put together whatever plans might be necessary to get that done to give Putin what he most wanted.”
“The veteran officials decided this was alarming enough behavior that they sound the alarm to other veteran and recently retired State Department officials and they had in plan a motion to let Congress know this was happening,” she continued.
In both cases, officials leaked the news.
“This idea of saving the country from the commander-in-chief, protecting national security interests from a president who is believed to pose a threat to them, that gets talked about as if it’s still an abstract or a future risk question. Turns out we are living in that era right now,” she concluded.
“That is not supposed to be the way it goes,” Maddow noted.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Trump angrily demands newspaper reveal unnamed sources behind bombshell report on his Russia policy
President Donald Trump on Monday evening again lashed out at The New York Times for reporting on his Russia policy.
"The story in The New York Times about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is fake news, and the failing New York Times knows it," Trump argued in a tweet sent after 10 p.m.
"They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony," he continued.
"Times must be held fully accountable," he demanded.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140804748423118848
Breaking Banner
Trump seethes and calls Fox ‘fake news’ after seeing a story that made him mad
Trouble appears to be brewing between President Donald Trump and the cable news station he loves: Fox News.
In a tweet Monday night, the president lashed out at the network over its polling and called it “fake news’ — an epithet he usually reserves for mainstream outlets:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140768516288782336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Media Matters for America Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz, who has previously noted that Trump appears to record news segments and watch them a few hours later, suggested that the president appeared to be reacting to an earlier segment from Special Report with Bret Baier. The segment showed that, even according to Fox News’ polling, Trump trails every single leading candidate in the Democratic field in head-to-head matchups.
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo demands Scott Jennings admit if he’ll ever be tired of Trump lying — but he refuses to say
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo clashed with Republican adviser Scott Jennings over President Donald Trump's decision to fire pollsters that showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I don't want to get too in the weeds for people especially this far out," said Cuomo. "But the word of one of the reasons that there's some resonance and relevance of the internal polls that the president lied to the American people about in terms of what they say is his lying, Scott, that it's a problem. It's a problem for him across the country. It makes people wonder whether or not they can count on his word. When you see a scenario like this one, don't believe the polls, they were your own polls, Scott, from inside the campaign. How damaging is that to this president?"