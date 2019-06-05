Man horrifies Jewish neighbor by creating massive swastika in his yard — but he insists he’s not racist
A man from El Sobrante, California has horrified many in his neighborhood by creating a massive swastika on his property — but he’s insisting that people shouldn’t see it as a racist symbol.
Local news station ABC 7 reports that El Sobrante resident Steve Johnson has drawn a firestorm of criticism by replacing a dirt lot in his yard with a giant swastika symbol like the one used by the Nazis during the Third Reich.
When asked about the Swastika by ABC 7, Johnson tried to claim that it’s a “Tibetan” symbol — despite the fact that his symbol faces clockwise like the Nazi symbol, whereas the traditional Buddhist symbol cited by Johnson faces counterclockwise.
An ABC 7 reporter asked Johnson if he was Tibetan and he replied, “I could be.”
Renee Schultz, a Jewish neighbor of Johnson’s, tells ABC 7 that she doesn’t buy that the massive swastika in her neighborhood is a harmless symbol.
“Yes!” she told the station when asked if she was offended by what her neighbor had done. “On behalf of 8 million Jews that died with that — yes, absolutely!”
Johnson, however, is remaining defiant and he told ABC 7 that “I own this house I’ll put what I want.”
Watch ABC 7’s full report below.
Breaking Banner
Ex-Tea Party lawmaker roasts ’emasculated’ Marco Rubio for backing Trump’s tariffs
President Donald Trump sent shock waves throughout the GOP when he announced he wanted to increase tariffs on Mexico. Trump promised that he would increase tariffs by June 10th if Mexico did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S.
However, on Wednesday, former Republican congressman turned right-wing radio personality Joe Walsh, slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his "emasculated" views on tariffs.
Rubio tweeted that Trump had no other choice but to impose tariffs on Mexico.
The View’s Sunny Hostin said Jesus would attend a Pride parade — and anti-gay Bible thumpers completely lost it
The View co-host Sunny Hostin blasted Bishop Thomas Tobin on Monday after he warned Catholics that Pride Month events "are especially harmful to children."
“My faith always taught me ‘What would Jesus do?’ I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade,” Hostin said. “I also know that God is love and Jesus is love and Love is love.”
“For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church for many years," she added.
Breaking Banner
Trump could actually lose Texas in 2020 — here’s why
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that President Donald Trump is surprisingly vulnerable in the red state of Texas -- and it may not be an outlier.
The Dallas Morning News reports that the new poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden four points ahead of Trump in the Lone Star State, which he won by nine points in 2016.
The poll also shows that Trump is ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by just one point and is besting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by three points.