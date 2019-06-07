Maxine Waters praised for correctly predicting when Trump would cave on his trade war with Mexico

On Friday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s bluff on Mexico tariffs.

Trump said he would impose tariffs by Monday, June 10th, but backed off on Friday. Waters did not seem surprised.

“Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar; Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!” she tweeted.

