Maxine Waters praised for correctly predicting when Trump would cave on his trade war with Mexico

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Friday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s bluff on Mexico tariffs.

Trump said he would impose tariffs by Monday, June 10th, but backed off on Friday. Waters did not seem surprised.

“Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar; Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!” she tweeted.

Breaking Banner

Congress is livid after AG Barr refused to defend law banning female genital mutilation: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

On Friday, NPR reported that the clash between Congress and Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department over a federal law prohibiting female genital mutilation is escalating.

The DOJ is declining to defend the law after it was struck down by a federal judge last November, on the grounds that the federal government lacked constitutional authority to impose such a ban. While the DOJ does not oppose the law per se — Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that the practice should be "universally condemned" in a letter to Congress — they have stated that they do not believe they have an effective constitutional counterargument to the ruling that would allow them to appeal.

Here is Trump's 'simple recipe' for always claiming victory after disasters like his aborted trade war with Mexico

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

On Friday, CIA intelligence officer Ned Price ripped President Donald Trump over his "simple recipe" to solve the crisis with Mexico.

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if they did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S. -- despite several of his aides warning him not to.

Trump announced an agreement with Mexico on Twitter, in which he said that the tariffs would be suspended.

