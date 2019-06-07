Here is Trump’s ‘simple recipe’ for always claiming victory after disasters like his aborted trade war with Mexico

On Friday, CIA intelligence officer Ned Price ripped President Donald Trump over his “simple recipe” to solve the crisis with Mexico.

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if they did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S. — despite several of his aides warning him not to.

Trump announced an agreement with Mexico on Twitter, in which he said that the tariffs would be suspended.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take active measures to,” he said.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Price said that Trump manufactured the plan all along.